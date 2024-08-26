Geneva to close streets, restrict parking for Festival of the Vine

Liz Mullen of Elgin pours Geneva's Wine Celar's Pinot Nior during a [ast Festival of the Vine in Geneva. This year's festival is from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8 in downtown Geneva. Attendees should be prepared for street closures and parking restrictions. For safety concerns, attendees are also asked not to bring bags larger than 12 x 12 x 6 or backpacks to the festival. (Rena Naltsas)

The Geneva police will close some downtown streets and restrict parking to accommodate the Festival of the Vine from Friday, Sept. 6 to Sunday, Sept. 8, officials announced in a news release.

The annual Geneva Chamber of Commerce festival will be held on both sides of the Kane County Courthouse, 100 S. Third St.

The Flavor Fare and Entertainment stage will be on James Street and the Arts and Crafts show will be on Campbell Street, according to the release.

The following roadways will be closed to through traffic starting on the following mornings until 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9:

Wednesday, Sept. 4

James Street from the middle of the 300 block to Fifth Street

Fourth Street from the middle of the 0 to 100 block to James Street

Parking restrictions on James and Fourth streets will begin after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3

Saturday, Sept. 7

Campbell Street from Third to Fourth streets

Parking restrictions on Campbell Street will begin after 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6.

Parking lot access to local businesses will remain open on James and Fourth streets.

Additional parking restrictions scheduled to go into effect late Thursday, Sept 5:

Both sides of Fifth Street from State Street/Illinois Route 38 to Campbell Street

Five spots on the south side of James Street west of Third Street

The south side of the 400 block of Campbell Street

The west side of the 200 block of Fourth Street

Parking restrictions will be lifted after the conclusion of Festival of the Vine on Sept. 8.

“No Parking” signs posted on wooden stakes should not be removed since the restrictions are meant to provide a safe environment for festival patrons. Vehicles parked in restricted areas may be ticketed and/or towed.

For those patrons interested in biking to the festival, the city’s Bike & Pedestrian Committee has provided a map at www.geneva.il.us highlighting routes and parking options.

A law enforcement drone may be in use at times during the festival to support public safety by providing real-time aerial monitoring for police and emergency management personnel, according to the release.

For safety reasons, the Chamber also is asking attendees not to bring bags larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ or backpacks to the festival.

The Geneva Police Department appreciates the public’s patience and hopes everyone has a safe and enjoyable festival experience.

More information about Festival of the Vine is available on the Chamber of Commerce website at genevachamber.com.