Batavia’s Rotary Club to host 36th Annual Corvette Raffle

K. Hollis Jewelers Boutique and Wine Bar celebrated the opening of its new location at 2030 Main Street in Batavia on Nov. 11, 2022, alongside the Geneva Chamber of Commerce, Batavia Chamber of Commerce and St. Charles Chamber of Commerce. The Rotary Club of Batavia will host its 36th Annual Corvette Raffle on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024, at the boutique. (Provided by Geneva Chamber of Commerce)

The raffle offers participants the opportunity to win either $50,000 in cash or a brand-new 2025 Corvette 1LT.

This year’s raffle has 1,200 tickets available for purchase at $100 each, providing ticket holders not only a shot at the grand prize, but also multiple chances to win $500, according to a news release from the club.

The raffle funds various philanthropic efforts, supporting local and broader community causes like education, healthcare, environmental conservation and youth development, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to launch our 36th Annual Corvette Raffle, offering participants the thrilling choice between a substantial cash prize or the exhilarating 2025 Corvette 1LT,” said Tom Von Lunen, fundraising chair of the Batavia’s Rotary Club, in the release. “Every ticket purchased not only gives you a chance to win big but also supports our mission to make a meaningful difference in our community and beyond.”

Tickets for the raffle are available now and can be purchased from Rotary Club members, as well as at BataviaRotaryCharities.com.

For more information, visit BataviaRotaryCharities.com or contact Lunen at info@BataviaRotaryClub.org.