Batavia opens cooling center during extreme heat advisory

The City of Batavia has established a Temporary Cooling Center Operation in response to the National Weather Service issuing an Extreme Heat Advisory in effect until tomorrow evening.

The extreme heat advisory begins at noon on Aug. 26 and will be in effect until 10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

The Cooling Center Operation will be open at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. for the benefit of the elderly, families with small children and other vulnerable residents.

The cooling center will be open 24 hours a day, but will not provide sleeping accommodations, dedicated hygiene or washing facilities, or refrigerators for food storage.

Those using the facility should check in at the front desk of the Batavia Police Department upon arrival.

Severe heat temperatures can be extremely dangerous, especially for the elderly, infants and young children, people with disabilities and persons taking medication for chronic health conditions, according to a release from the Batavia Police Department.

Residents who have at-risk friends, neighbors or relatives should are encouraged to check on them periodically.

Anyone with specific questions regarding the City’s Cooling Center should call the Batavia Police Department at 630-454-2500.