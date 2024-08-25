Regional Office of Education to host its Student Photography Contest

The Regional Office of Education will host its Student Photography Contest from Monday, Sept. 16, to Monday, Nov. 18, followed by a reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Dock, 150 First St., Batavia. Every week, entries will be reviewed by the office's staff, and ten will be selected for publication. (Provided by the Regional Office of Education)

The Kane County Regional Office of Education will host its Student Photography Contest from Monday, Sept. 16, to Monday, Nov. 18, with a reception at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at The Dock, 150 First St., Batavia.

Each week, entries are reviewed by staff at the education office, with ten being selected for publication.

“This competition drew over 2,000 submissions last year,” said Kane County Regional Superintendent Patricia Dal Santo in the release. “It was remarkable to see the enthusiasm from students and staff. The talent these young people display never ceases to amaze us. We make the winning photos part of the decor at our office each year, so we are constantly reminded of the effort the participants put into their craft.”

All featured photos from the contest will be on display, while select photographers will be recognized with awards from Dal Santo and other representatives from the office, according to a news release from the education office.

Interested high school teachers should contact Kourtney Lipps, communications/website coordinator with the Regional Office of Education, at klipps@kaneroe.org to participate.

For more information, visit kaneroe.org/student-photography-contest.