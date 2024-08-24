Volunteers needed for St. Charles’ Scarecrow Weekend

The St. Charles Business Alliance is searching for individuals to volunteer for the 2024 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, which will run from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown St. Charles. (Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com /Brian Hill/Daily Herald)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is searching for individuals to volunteer for the 2024 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, which will run from Friday, Oct. 11 through Sunday, Oct. 13 in downtown St. Charles.

Volunteer opportunities are needed to work the information booths in Lincoln Park and the St. Charles Municipal Building, as well as to monitor the Activity Zone on Riverside Avenue. All volunteers will receive a new exclusive “Boo Crew” T-shirt to wear during the event.

To learn more about the volunteer positions available, and to sign up, visit scarecrowfest.com/volunteer.

Applications for the Scarecrow Contest are still being accepted as well. To learn more about entering the free Scarecrow Contest, and to view the application online or a printable version, visit scarecrowfest.com/scarecrowcontestapplication.

To find more information on the 2024 St. Charles Scarecrow Weekend, visit scarecrowfest.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.