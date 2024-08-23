Geneva offers Citizen Police Academy

Geneva Officer Lance Pahle demonstrates a traffic stop during the first Geneva Police Department's Citizen Police Academy with 14 civilians over 11 weeks. Participants received education and training control tactics, use of force, stun guns, criminal law, investigations, computer crime, driving under the influence enforcement, drug education and traffic crashes and crime scene investigations. Applications are available for this year's program, which starts Oct. 3. (Photo provided)

Geneva residents who want to know how police officers work can register for the 2024 Citizen Police Academy. Classes are held weekly 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursdays between Oct. 3 to Dec. 19 at the department, 20 Police Plaza.

The program was created to give residents an overview and insight into the department along with a behind-the-scenes look at police operations, officials announced in a news release.

The program is free, but space is limited.

During previous academies, participants have learned about the police hiring process, crime scene investigations, use of force, tech crime, traffic enforcement, crime prevention, drug education and active shooters among other topics.

Citizen Police Academy members must be 21 years or older and be residents or business owners in the city of Geneva.

Applications are available on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us or at the Geneva Police Department. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 20.

Completed applications can be dropped off or mailed to the Geneva Police Department, 20 Police Plaza, Geneva, IL 60134.

More information is available by calling Geneva Police Sgt. Brad Jerdee at 630-232-4736 or via email at bjerdee@geneva.il.us.