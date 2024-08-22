Geneva municipal election set April 1, 2025

Residents interested in running for the Geneva City Council in the April 1, 2025 consolidated election can find a candidate guide on the city’s website at www.geneva.il.us, officials announced in a news release.

The guide provides election information on how to file for candidacy and all required forms, is available on the City’s website homepage.

Seats for mayor, clerk, treasurer, and one seat in each of the city’s five wards are open, each carrying a four-year term.

Alderpersons’ terms up for election are Ward 1 Alderperson Michael Bruno, Ward 2 Alderperson Richard Marks, Ward 3 Alderperson Becky Hruby, Ward 4 Alderperson Amy Mayer and Ward 5 Alderperson Robert Swanson.

Candidates can file petitions from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays from Tuesday, Nov. 12 through Monday, Nov. 18 at Geneva City Hall, 109 James St., the release stated.

More election information is available at the Illinois State Board of Elections website at www.elections.il.gov.