Girls golf: 2024 Kane County Chronicle preview capsules

Aurora Central Catholic

Coach: Mark Schwartz

Last season: Tied 5th in Eastland sectional

Top returners: Caroline Kuttner, sr.; Natalia Salazar, sr.; Nora Schwartz so.

Worth noting: The Chargers’ lineup may be small once again, but they’re hoping that the experience throughout the lineup will prove that they can compete with the best once again. Salazar is the only returner with state experience, qualifying for the Class 1A state tournament with an 87, but failing to make it to the second day. If Salazar makes it again, she’ll be the first Charger to qualify for multiple state tournaments. Both Kuttner and Schwartz will also be looking to make the trip downstate after being within seven strokes of the final qualifying spot, while newcomer Sarah Beggs will look to be a reliable fourth golfer in their hopes to make some noise throughout the season.

“The Lady Charger program in recent years has had very small rosters, yet the players have posted some impressive scores and some surprisingly good tournament finishes,” Schwartz said. “The Lady Chargers’ team goals include qualifying for the sectionals and finishing top five in conference.”

Coach: Tim Kauffmann

Last season: Tied 7th in Burlington Central sectional

Top returners: Avery Sheehan, so.; Maddie Celing, so.; Rachel Carlson, so.; Aubrey Reagan, so.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs head into the season with a very young roster, especially considering that five of their top six players from last season graduated. Sheehan burst onto the scene in her freshman season, finishing in second in the DuKane Conference tournament while also finishing seven strokes off of final qualifying spot in sectionals. She’ll look to be among her teammates as they look to make noise in their first varsity season.

“We are a very young team and will be developing throughout the year,” Kauffman said. “Our top four varsity members will look to compete in conference and hopefully will make some noise on the season.”

Coach: Sean Meyer

Last season: Tied 9th in Sycamore regional

Top returners: Riya Gangavarapu, jr.; Gisele Shahzada, jr.

Worth noting: The Rockets return a relatively young core this season, with three of their top five from last year returning. While the loss of sectional qualifier Ariana Riep is a big loss for Central, Meyer hopes that Gangavarapu, as well as players like Shahzada and Lexi Gibson can step up to fill in some of those holes, and maybe even pull off some victories.

“We have a young group with girls returning from last year that can put together some good scores to pull off some wins this year,” Meyer said. “We’ve really been stressing to the girls to take it hole by hole and shot by shot to keep themselves collected and sharp throughout the season.”

Coach: Kevin O’Brien

Last season: 8th in Sycamore regional

Top returners: Joanna Brylka, jr.; Paige Flanigan, jr.; Gianna Grubb, jr.

Worth noting: After having a team that only consisted of underclassmen last season, the Vikings will hope to make some noise after returning all of their starters from last year. Brylka, Flanigan and Grubb, along with Francie Myszkowski, will provide upperclassmen support in the roster, while sophomores Peyton Theisen and Olivia Schreiber will look to build on their freshman campaigns.

“We hope to be competitive in the DuKane Conference race this season,” O’Brien said.

Coach: Bryan Kunstman

Last season: 6th in Sycamore regional

Top returners: Kailey Kunstman, jr.; Addison Runestad, jr.; Brighton Davoust, jr.; Addison Braverman, so.

Worth noting: While not brimming with experience compared to some of the other rosters, the Knights will be a team to watch as the season progresses. Kailey Kunstman comes in after earning all-conference honors and finishing four shots shy off an appearance at sectionals. Her sister, Emma, will be joining her as an experienced freshman this season as well with the hope to fill the void left behind by graduate Braelyn Davoust. With Bryan Kunstman hoping that players like Braverman and Runestead will blossom into great players with experience, he hopes that this season marks the start of a long-term plan to reach the highest level of succuss.

“We are approaching this team with a 2-year time horizon to get the girls where they need to be to play competitive golf,” Kunstman said. “The longer-term goal is to build the program back to where we will be able to field a varsity and JV team and these girls will be the vanguard towards that end. Ultimately we seek to win state championships so stay tuned.”

Coach: Nick Bonifas

Last season: 6th in Providence Catholic regional

Top returners: Livi Brennan, sr.; May Thomas, sr.; Levi Eddy, jr.;

Worth noting: The Royals have shown some sparks of brilliance throughout the past couple of years, but this year may be the year it all comes together. Brennan and Thomas were Rosary’s top two in average scores, with Brennan even finishing as the top individual qualifier at regionals with a 95. While the loss of Vivianna Ruby is big, Bonifas knows that players like Eddy can fill the holes, and can make the team one that can make some noise in the long run.

“We have a great group of kids that can compete with larger schools in the area,” Bonifas said. “The coaches are excited to see our top players strive to make sectionals and beyond. We have many developing players who promise to keep the program strong in the future.”

Coach: Jarod Gutesha

Last season: 6th in Glenbard North regional

Top returners: Manuela Ramirez, sr.; Charlotte Tassone, jr.; Olivia Vosburgh, jr.; Emma Jones, sr.; Ivana Virden, sr.; Avery Andelman, jr.

Worth noting: The Saints kept all six of their top players from last year, and hope that it’ll help them make waves in the latter half of the season. Ramirez finished in third at regionals last season with a 76, finishing behind eventual Class 2A runner up Jenna Shilts of Benet Academy and Wheaton North’s Bridget Craig, who was 10th. While she didn’t make it out of sectionals, she’ll look to lead a now all-upperclassmen team that is filled with experience.

“We will be a competitive team this season,” Gutesha said. “We should compete for the DuKane Conference title and then be ready for postseason play.”

Coach: Steven Dodd

Last season: 14th in Burlington Central sectional

Top returners: Rylee Huddleston, sr.; Hanna Kizman, sr.; Izzy Crosse, sr.

Worth noting: After an offseason that saw the North Stars play in over 60 tournaments since May, Dodd said that he could not be more excited for what’s in store for his team. Huddleston and Kizman are coming off campaigns where they qualified for sectionals and ended as the top two finishers for the North Stars at Burlington Central. And with some key additions from freshmen Abby Gizewicz and Kayla Beu, who have both been consistently putting up scores in the 70s during the offseason, North could be taking a shot at making moves during conference and postseason play.

“With a roster of 33 players, 10 incoming freshmen and seven returning seniors and the improvements that players have worked so hard to achieve, we’re ready for an exciting season,” Dodd said.

Coach: Jim Knasel

Last season: 5th in Burlington Central sectional

Top returners: Molly Brennan, sr.; Brigid Brennan, jr.; Elizabeth Hornicak, jr.; Cali Simpson, so.; Hannah Grivetti, so.; Addison Morreale, so.

Worth noting: While the Spartans lost their top two players from last season, including state qualifier Emma Hollarbush, they return a lot of experience to their roster. Both Brennan sisters, Horniack and Simpson were a part of the team that were just 20 shots off of qualifying for state, and will be vital to making sure the team stays well balanced. Knasel also said to keep an eye out for freshman Mary Jo Collie, who brought a lot of promise heading into the season.

“With a solid core of returning experience, we’re optimistic that the girls have improved their skills over the summer and will continue to progress as the season unfolds,” Knasel said.