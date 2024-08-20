Geneva redraws ward maps to equalize population

Geneva ward maps need to be adjusted to reflect population growth and shift, so each is approximately the same population. The City Council approved the ward map changes Aug. 19, 2024. (Provided by City of Geneva)

The Geneva City Council Monday approved a redrawn ward map to equalize the populations in each of the five wards.

According to the Census Bureau, Geneva registered a population of 21,393 in the 2020 census, an increase of 3,597 people its population of 17,796 in 1996.

The vote was 8-2 with 2nd Ward Alderpersons Bradley Kosirog and Richard Marks both casting the no votes.

One issue for both was that the very next day, Tuesday, Aug. 20, is the first day for circulating petitions for the April 1, 2025 consolidated election.

“I feel this is too rushed,” Kosirog said. “I’m not opposed to redistricting...I just don’t really see this awful harm that’s going to happen if we continue as our wards are drawn for one more election.”

Fifth Ward Alderman Robert Swanson suggested the map be modified to retain what he called “the Cambridge spur” – a part of Cambridge Drive that would be across Randall Road.

“I think that it makes sense to keep the neighborhood intact,” Swanson said. “It’s 96 people who live on that stretch. I would make an amendment to move that little strip of Cambridge” from the 2nd Ward to the 4th Ward to keep it with the rest of the Pepper Valley subdivision.

An effort to amend the proposed map failed in a 7-3 vote, with Kosirog, Swanson and 3rd Ward Alderperson Dean Kilburg supporting the change.

First Ward Alderperson Anaïs Bowring said it made sense to her not to amend the proposed ward map.

“What we are trying to do is bring the wards in as much balance as possible,” Bowring said.

Amending the map would keep 96 people in the 4th Ward, which already has 27% of the city’s population. Keeping them in the 4th Ward would deplete was is the smallest ward by population, the 2nd Ward, she said.

“Given that there will be changes in the future, it behooves us as this point to try to make these wards as evenly balanced as possible,” Bowring said. “I do not support this amendment.”

Fourth Ward Alderperson Amy Mayer said the problem with redistricting is when it gets political.

“I don’t see anything political here,” Mayer said.

With the 4th Ward at about 4,700 people, those residents do not get the same percentage of representation as everyone else, Mayer said.

“I support this map,” Mayer said.

Fourth Ward Alderperson Martha Paschke said she agreed with Mayer’s comments.

“We need to do the best we can to keep the numbers as even as possible,” Paschke said.

Fifth Ward Alderperson Craig Maladra said neighborhoods are not defined by political unit boundaries.

“Where do we stop trying to keep neighborhoods together?” Maladra said. “The primary criteria being as close to equal population as we can get...It’s inevitable that we’re going to have these divisions, just as we have divisions with precincts and other political boundaries. And the neighborhoods remain united.”

First Ward Alderperson Michael Bruno said he thought neighborhoods benefited “from splitting them up so there is investment by more here at the council in different areas in different neighborhoods.”

“I’ve never sensed that any of us here are pitting or favoring our neighborhood over other neighborhoods,” Bruno said. “I always feel that every resident here has 10 representatives.”