Batavia City Council approves reduced lanes on Route 31

Batavia motorists should expect a slower drive through the city on Route 31 this fall as it will be reduced to three lanes as part of the city’s road diet program.

City Council members approved a contract with Superior Road Striping Inc., of Bartlett, to conduct road striping as part of the project on Route 31 at their Aug. 19 meeting. The road diet, also known as lane reallocation, will reduce the route from four lanes to three lanes with shoulders and a center lane designated for left turns.

The road diet would reduce the lanes on Route 31 from Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road throughout the city, except for the portion between Houston and Elm streets, in an effort to reduce speeds after a fatal pedestrian accident and many near misses occurred in 2023.

The City of Batavia is implementing a road diet, also known as lane reallocation, on Route 31 that will reduce the route from four lanes to three lanes with shoulders and a center lane designated for left turns Fabyan Parkway to Mooseheart Road, except for the portion between Houston and Elm streets, in an effort to reduce speeds after a fatal pedestrian accident and many near misses occurred in 2023. (Provided by the City of Batavia)

The city conducted a preliminary traffic and safety analysis on Route 31 last year, which indicated that the predominant crash types in the study corridor—rear-end and turning crashes—could be significantly reduced by implementing a road diet.

The city began conversations with the Illinois Department of Transportation about the project in October 2021 and is currently working with IDOT on permitting the project, which is nearing completion.

Per the striping contract, the city will pay Superior Road Striping Inc. $175,172 for the striping work, which includes 10% contingency. City Council members approved the contract in an unanimous vote.

With the contract approved, the city will submit the complete permit application to IDOT for final approval, which is expected by mid September. If approved by IDOT, the striping work will be completed by Oct. 31, as is required by the contract.

Staff is expected to present a contract for the construction engineering phase of the project in the coming weeks.

A separate study and preliminary engineering for the section of Route 31 between Houston and Elm streets are currently underway, which will address operational issues and explore all pedestrian crossings and intersection safety enhancements in that section. The city is expected to present those study and engineering findings to IDOT and hold a public information meeting later this year.