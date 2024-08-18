Kane County property transfers: July 15 to 24, 2024

Batavia

Matter Properties 2 LLC to Amanda L. and Clare B. Morgan, Residence at 102 Lootens Court, Batavia, $365,000, July 18.

Aurelio A. Perrella to Richard and Kathy Johnson, Residence at 218 N. Water St., Unit 201, Batavia, $460,000, July 18.

Frank Linas to Paul Brian Spencer and Jennifer L. Spencer, Residence at 32 Poole Court, Batavia, $750,000, July 23.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Anthony and Kristina M. Raymond, Residence at 375 Schroeder Trail, Batavia, $752,500, July 17.

Anthony Harrison to Tyler A. and Haley C. Jones, Residence at 415 S. Van Buren St., Batavia, $247,000, July 22.

Kristin L. Vivoli to David Scott Blackburn, Residence at 465 S. Jefferson St., Batavia, $355,000, July 22.

Manuel Lomeli to Am Exterior Pros, Inc., Residence at 600 S. River St., Batavia, $430,000, July 18.

Bruce I. Stephens to Anthony J. Dulceak, Residence at 605 E. Wilson St., Batavia, $332,000, July 17.

Daniel Husslein to Kyle Foley and Jessica Storto, Residence at 616 Viking Drive, Batavia, $475,000, July 18.

Charlene M. Hinton Trustee Hinton to Michelle Suriano, Residence at 814 Cambridge Drive, Batavia, $426,000, July 15.

Staton Trust to William Paley and Madelyn Toro Maldonado, Residence at 917 N. Van Buren St., Batavia, $400,000, July 17.

Elburn

Garlinsky Trust to Nicholas L. and Marija Assell, Residence at 1134 Citizen Ave., Elburn, $505,000, July 15.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Charles Haseman and Shelly Lyn Oblak, Residence at 1481 Collins Drive, Elburn, $450,500, July 18.

Kendall R. Price to Hans Klingenschmitt and Keeley Anderson, Residence at 425 E. Reader St., Elburn, $460,000, July 18.

Cheryl L. Wyndham to Lathoriel Badenhausen, Residence at 42W053 Northway Drive, Elburn, $532,000, July 15.

Properflips LLC to Fang Ouyang, Residence at 482 Gray Ave., Elburn, $484,000, July 18.

Shodeen Homes LLC to David P. and Kelly C. Weber, Residence at 602 Maplewood Circle, Elburn, $484,000, July 17.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Property at 658 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $68,000, July 17.

Geneva

Marovich Trust to Robert M. and Mary C. Oliva, Residence at 0N477 Feece Court, Geneva, $730,000, July 17.

Christopher Tupy to Andrew J. and Mary M. Day, Residence at 0S430 Ellithorp Lane, Geneva, $575,000, July 15.

Dale Campbell to Thomas Andrew Mace and Andrea C. Mace, Residence at 0S601 Preston Circle, Geneva, $527,000, July 15.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee, to BRRE II LLC, Residence at 1103 E. Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, $1.3 million, July 22.

Wayne Fink Jr. to Matthew Olson, Residence at 1189 Keim Court, Geneva, $780,000, July 22.

Kenneth B. Dunn to Patrick C. and Emily T. Hurrle, Residence at 1209 Dunstan Road, Geneva, $1.2 million, July 15.

Descourouez Trust to Nowokunski Trust, Residence at 225 Campbell Court, Geneva, $809,000, July 23.

Matter Properties 2 LLC to Michael Conley, Residence at 2927 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, $330,000, July 22.

Brandi Mendoza to Rene Pasillas and Maria Josefina Cortez, Residence at 302 Greenfield Circle, Geneva, $400,000, July 23.

James Bierlein to Jeffery C. and Elizabeth B. Countryman, Residence at 3246 Larrabee Drive, Geneva, $485,000, July 15.

Sean Huster to Adrian and Shelby Janowiak, Residence at 3445 Heartland Drive, Geneva, $616,000, July 15.

Frank S. Roe to Joseph Gaskill and Michelle Hollander, Residence at 39W534 Bealer Circle, Geneva, $860,000, July 17.

Daniel J. Lineberger to Justin and Ashley Pressley, Residence at 4 Maple Court, Geneva, $387,500, July 17.

AE Investments LLC to Fernandez Trust, Residence at 502 N. River Lane, Geneva, $370,000, July 22.

Noir Holdings LLC to Kimberly Brazington, Residence at 710 Willow Lane, Geneva, $725,000, July 22.

Vernon M. Ray to Scott and Barbara Blostica, Residence at 723 Center St., Geneva, $670,000, July 17.

North Aurora

Miranda Siebert to Garstecki Properties LLC Balla, Residence at 123 Pierce St., North Aurora, $285,000, July 19.

Alyssa M. Biala to Alexandra Ziemann, Residence at 1633 Waterford Road, North Aurora, $240,000, July 22.

Qiang Li to John and Madalyn Fricano, Residence at 221 Kathryn Lane, North Aurora, $260,000, July 19.

Timothy Jaskola to Joseph James Pudlik Jr. and Ellen Marie Pudlik, Residence at 224 Magnolia Drive, North Aurora, $335,000, July 23.

Leonard Fox Lillskau to Home Selling With Ease LLC, Residence at 315 Butterfield Road, North Aurora, $172,500, July 23.

McCue Builders, Inc. to Kenneth L. and Teresa L. Towles, Residence at 361 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, $753,500, July 22.

Vicki Albrecht to Chelsen A. Kincade Jackson, Residence at 421 Pheasant Hill Drive, North Aurora, $599,000, July 18.

Patricia A. Kingsley to Terry Lupei, Residence at 43 S. Walnut Drive, North Aurora, $330,000, July 22.

McCue Builders, Inc. to Carl and Joanne H. Metoyer, Residence at 517 Moose Lake Ave., North Aurora, $680,000, July 22.

Ferguson Trust to Anthony C. Nickel and Heather Nickel, Residence at 656 Hammer Lane, North Aurora, $525,000, July 23.

Albor Homes LLC to Kimberly Ann Elko and Janet Marie King, Residence at 7 N. Grace St., North Aurora, $333,500, July 19.

Gregory H. Booth to Behat and Kristina Kochanova, Residence at 744 Jorstad Drive, North Aurora, $555,000, July 17.

Scott Vergan to Mohammed Turabuddin Chowdry and Sana Sultana, Residence at 760 Jorstad Drive, North Aurora, $480,000, July 17.

St. Charles

Robert L. McDowell to Brian J. McNally, Residence at 1015 S. Second St., St. Charles, $285,000, July 15.

Arturo Jasso to Erick Tijerina Jr. and Alexsia Tijerina, Residence at 1032 Prairie St., St. Charles, $325,000, July 17.

Abigail Gonzalez to Arturo Medellin and Jose Auredo Plascencia, Residence at 12 S. Eighth Ave., St. Charles, $284,000, July 15.

Thomas R. Ward to Warren and Greta Bennion, Residence at 1232 S. 12th St., St. Charles, $435,000, July 15.

Alan C. Kveton to Peter J. Chatel, Residence at 1409 S. Sixth St., St. Charles, $345,000, July 17.

Amzz Incapaz LLC to Daniel Pazar and Christina Sipla, Residence at 1821 Allen Lane, St. Charles, $507,500, July 23.

KL Remodelers LLC to Christopher Glanz, Residence at 3009 Glen Eagles Court, St. Charles, $1.2 million, July 23.

Timothy James Arnold to Matthew K. Ringel and Brittney Waller, Residence at 3611 Deville Lane, St. Charles, $590,000, July 15.

Donnie Raulston to Rufat Huseynov, Residence at 36W568 Timber Ridge Court, St. Charles, $827,000, July 15.

Edgar Flores Sr. to Chicago Title Land Trust Co., Trustee, Residence at 36W700 Whispering Trail, St. Charles, $1 million, July 22.

Todd J. Rigertas to Karl Batschke and Michelle M. Rathman, Residence at 38W059 Glen Oak Lane, St. Charles, $650,000, July 15.

Alex J. Petrusha to Fabiano Ferreira Marinho and Danielle Cazamajou, Residence at 40W215 Ancient Oak Court, St. Charles, $955,000, July 18.

Sarah Diane Dore to David A. Marut and Elizabeth Landers, Residence at 417 S. 12th St., St. Charles, $477,500, July 15.

4N020 Lafox Rd LLC to Sugehy A. Zagal, Residence at 4N020 Lafox Road, St. Charles, $480,000, July 17.

Steven M. Senter to Bradley and Lidiette Piekielko, Residence at 4N972 Forest Trail, St. Charles, $650,000, July 19.

William R. O’Brien to Margaret E. Lawson, Residence at 514 S. 10th Ave., St. Charles, $365,000, July 15.

Daniel L. Prath to David Charles Barger and Hannah Leforge Barger, Residence at 915 S. 10th Ave., St. Charles, $375,000, July 15.

Kevin Norman to Talia Olvera, Residence at 919 S. Second St., St. Charles, $440,000, July 15.

South Elgin

Calatlantic Group LLC to Jean and Marthe Kombwa, Residence at 1067 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $365,000, July 18.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Rashid Ahmed, Residence at 1069 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $340,000, July 17.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Glovanna T. Mark, Residence at 1071 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $355,000, July 18.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Alexander Tumilty, Residence at 1073 Atterberg Road, South Elgin, $315,000, July 22.

Chase Farley to Carlos D. Raposo, Residence at 1111 Kane St., South Elgin, $200,000, July 23.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to John and Nancy Lesmeister, Residence at 1300 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $442,000, July 17.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Jodi Canaday and Kevin Krawczyk, Residence at 1316 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $449,500, July 17.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Nicholas T. Sperlazzo and Monica R. Goedert, Residence at 1320 Marston St., South Elgin, $470,000, July 17.

M/I Homes of Chicago LLC to Dominic Carso, Residence at 144 Kingsport Drive, South Elgin, $339,000, July 17.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Nitinkumar Maheshbhai Patel and Bina Kanubhai Patel, Residence at 189 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $546,000, July 22.

Anthony H. Ordoqui to Justino Acevedo, Residence at 295 Woodridge Circle G, South Elgin, $216,500, July 18.

Mark R. Fulcher to Yoann Mariage and Valentine Gentil, Residence at 380 Juniper Lane, South Elgin, $401,000, July 15.

Phouvilay Thavisay to Peter Rantisi, Residence at 636 Fairview Lane, South Elgin, $345,000, July 23.

Craig R. Steinbruecker to Michael Francis Hill and Kirsten Maria Hill, Residence at 732 Glenwood Drive, South Elgin, $600,000, July 19.

Sugar Grove

Timothy J. Cicero to Joel Calderon and Samantha S. Calderon, Residence at 1285 Hall St., Sugar Grove, $470,000, July 15.

Mary S. Unterberg to Shawn D. Corwin, Residence at 232 Yolane Drive, Sugar Grove, $279,000, July 24.

Austin C. Monroe to Kevin W. and Marisa P. Boedewig, Residence at 259 Belle Vue Lane, Sugar Grove, $475,000, July 15.

Olivia S. Stephano to Anne E. Murray, Residence at 26 Winthrop New Road, Sugar Grove, $430,000, July 17.

Francis D. Myers to Gary K. and Georgia S. Mickey, Residence at 3 Glengarry Lane, Sugar Grove, $410,000, July 15.

Cary Meyers to Candace N. and Austin C. Monroe, Residence at 604 Sheffield Circle, Sugar Grove, $755,000, July 15.

Kyle Luetgert to James T. and Tamara A. Bone, Residence at 771 Evergreen Lane, Sugar Grove, $730,000, July 22.

Mark Suchomel to Timothy and Jenae Cicero, Residence at 780 Ridgeview Lane, Sugar Grove, $510,000, July 15.

Douglas J. Murri to Mark and Megan Suchomel, Residence at 930 Oak St., Sugar Grove, $620,000, July 22.