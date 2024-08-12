Kane County man faces multiple felonies on forged FOID application

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has charged an Aurora man with felony forgery and falsifying information on a Firearm Owners Identification card application he submitted to the Illinois State Police, according to a news release.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office charged Juan Jose Jaime Ramirez, 49, July 11 in Kane County Circuit Court with two counts of unlawful violation of the Firearms Owners Identification Card Act, both Class 2 felonies each punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to the release.

Ramirez was also charged with two counts of forgery, Class 3 felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison, if convicted, the release stated.

“Protecting communities from gun violence includes ensuring individuals who possess firearms have obtained them in accordance with state law,” Raoul said in the release. “I will continue to work with the Illinois State Police to prosecute individuals who lie on FOID card applications.”

Raoul’s office alleged that on Oct. 27, 2023, Ramirez failed to disclose he had been previously convicted of a felony when applying for his FOID card, forged the application and delivered it to the Illinois State Police, according to the release.

Individuals convicted of felonies are prohibited from owning firearms in Illinois, according to the release.

“ISP is charged with ensuring those who are legally prohibited from having a firearm do not obtain a Firearms Owner Identification Card,” Illinois State Police Director Brendan Kelly stated in the release. “Individuals who attempt to obtain a card by lying on an application should know we will investigate, and they will face the consequences.”

Assistant Attorney General Steven Knight is prosecuting the case for Raoul’s Statewide Grand Jury Bureau.

Records show Ramirez was in court Thursday, Aug. 8, where a public defender was appointed, he was placed on pretrial monitoring, was ordered not to possess any firearms and not to leave the state without permission.

Ramirez’s next court appearance is a status hearing Sept. 26, records show.