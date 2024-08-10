St. Charles Public Library seeks two board candidates

The St. Charles Public Library District is looking for community members interested in serving as library trustees to run for two open board seats in the April 2025 election.

The library is looking for candidates who will represent the residents of the district, ensure quality library service, practice strong fiscal stewardship and determine the strategic focus of the organization.

The library has two open seats in the upcoming election on April 1, 2025. The seats are for six-year terms and begin in June 2025.

Trustees serve on a volunteer basis and will attend monthly board meetings in addition to occasional committee meetings. Candidates must be residents of the library district and at least 18 years old.

Petition packets will be available on Aug. 20 on the library’s website at scpld.org or in person at the library at 1 S. Sixth Ave.

Those interested in learning more should contact library director Kate Buckson at kbuckson@scpld.org.

Candidate filing will take place at the library from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. between November 12 and 18, 2024.