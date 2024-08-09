St. Charles foundation to host fundraising event with Alter Brewing on Aug. 14

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company to host fundraising event on Aug. 14, 2024, at the brewery at 12 S. First St. in downtown St. Charles. (Provided by the River Corridor )

St. Charles community members can help enhance the downtown riverfront by enjoying a local beer at Alter Brewing on Wednesday, Aug. 14.

The River Corridor Foundation of St. Charles will partner with Alter Brewing Company to host a fundraising event to support programs and projects along the Fox River.

The River Corridor Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports and advocates for projects that will enhance the downtown riverfront environment, with the goal of making it a destination for cultural, educational, recreational and economic opportunities that are accessible to all.

The fundraiser will go from 4 to 11 p.m. at Alter Brewing, located at 12 S. First St. downtown. At the event, one dollar from every adult beverage sold will benefit the Foundation.

The event will have a cash bar, and guests can enjoy local craft brews and food.

For more information about the River Corridor Foundation and the fundraising event, visit their Facebook page or on Instagram at @rivercorridorstc.