Kane Coroner, author collaborate in anti-violence programs

Kane County Coroner Rob Russell’s office will collaborate with award-winning Latino author and civic leader Robert Renteria to host anti-violence events and offer his Barrio books to at-risk youth.

Renteria’s bilingual Barrio book series helps address conditions that help youth avoide choices that can lead to violence, delinquency, drug use and gangs, Russell announced in a news release.

“Since 2018, Kane County has averaged 15 homicides per year,” Russell stated in the release.

“Local, state, and federal police agencies have had to deal with an increasing amount of violence. My goal is to help address this violence, by partnering with Dr. Renteria, and his proven program, because no one should have to bury a child,” Russell stated in the release. “Together we will be donating an academic curriculum to schools at no cost that addresses critical thinking and conflict resolution.”

Renteria’s books, “From the Barrio to the Board Room,” “Mi Barrio” and “Little Barrio” have been offered to the Kane County Youth Home, Elgin Township and various organizations in Aurora, the release stated.

The Barrio program promotes education, a valued sense of pride, accomplishment and social values that foster improved self-esteem, the release stated.

In 2019, Ibero/Americano University awarded Renteria with an Honorary Doctor of Humanities and Academics degree in recognition of his work with at-risk youth.

In 2023, the United Peace Federation and the Interreligious Federation for World Peace presented Renteria the Ambassador for Peace Award.

More information about Renteria is available online at www.fromthebarrio.com.