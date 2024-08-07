A.J. Antunes breaks ground on 53.78-acre Geneva campus

Jane and Glenn Bullock at the ground breaking ceremony for the new Bullock Campus in Geneva. Glenn is chief executive officer and Jane is the chief purpose officer. The company manufactures commercial restaurant equipment for the global food service industry. (Provided by A.J. Antunes )

A.J. Antunes & Co. broke ground Aug. 1 for its new corporate Bullock Campus on 53.78 acres at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street in Geneva.

The Geneva City Council approved the annexation and development agreement in February.

“Bullock Campus marks a memorable and monumental milestone for Antunes,” Glenn Bullock stated in a news release. Bullock is Chief Executive Officer.

“It brings more opportunity to fulfil our global goal of providing jobs. Our new headquarters will serve our team members, customers and our community,” Bullock stated in the release. “As we cultivate an atmosphere of sustainability and life balance with a culture of learning and community involvement, I look forward to continued growth at the Bullock Campus in Geneva.”

His wife, Jane Bullock, is company founder August Antunes’ daughter and the company’s chief purpose officer.

“It’s heartwarming seeing my father’s ... dream expanded,” Jane Bullock stated in the release. “I’m so proud of Glenn’s vision for this campus and for continuing our legacy of a great, enduring company. Our goal at Antunes has always been providing more jobs and supporting manufacturing in the Midwest of the USA.”

The new headquarters and manufacturing facility, Bullock Campus, will complement Antunes’ other international manufacturing locations in Suzhou, China and Chennai, India.

A rendering of the proposed Bullock Campus on 53.78 acres at the southeast corner of Kirk Road and Division Street near Geneva. (Photo provided by city of Geneva)

With sustainability in mind, Antunes will use native plant species in landscaping that will require less water. It will also use solar panels and have a greenhouse.

“We are very excited to join the city of Geneva. The Bullock Campus is a great opportunity for us to make a sustainable impact on the community while planning for our future growth,” Melissa Neckopulos, Vice President of Marketing and Water, stated in the release.

“Not only will the Bullock Campus support our manufacturing needs, but it will also contain a retreat center, food court, school, auditorium, grocery store and hotel,” Neckopulos stated in the release. “This will allow for the community and Antunes’ team members to have limitless resources all in one spot. We are grateful to the Bullock family and to the city of Geneva for the opportunity to make a positive social impact.”

Antunes is a leading manufacturer of commercial restaurant equipment, water treatment and automation for the global food service industry. For more than 65 years, Antunes has been family-owned and operated, now serving over 500 restaurant chains in more than 150 countries, according to a news release.

