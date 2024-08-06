Police seek endangered missing St. Charles artist

Artist Joe Gagnepain puts some final touches on his sculpture, "Medusa", at a past Art in Your Eye Festival in Batavia. Gagnepain is currently considered an endangered missing person. Anyone with information should call 911 or 630-232-8400. (Kane County Chronicle file photo)

A local artist, known for his larger-than-life sculptures in the Fox Valley, is missing and being sought as an endangered person, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Francis Joseph Gagnepain IV, 47, of St. Charles Township, was last seen by his family around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page.

Gagnepain – known for his work as Art by Joseph – sent messages to family members, which prompted concerns for his safety, according to the post.

Art by Joseph murals at State Street Diner in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

“We have been pinging his phone back and forth and it’s not tracking whatsoever,” Undersheriff Amy Johnson said.

Detectives are using a drone to search the woods near his home on West Mary Lane in St. Charles Township – but without success, Johnson said.

The device is not tracking anything, neighborhood canvassing and social media have not found a trace or sighting of him anywhere.

“Nobody knows anything,” Johnson said.

Gagnepain was last seen wearing a royal blue v-neck shirt and blue jeans. He has yellow and blue painted fingernails and is known to frequents downtown St. Charles and Elgin.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked to call 911 or Kane County Dispatch 630-232-8400.