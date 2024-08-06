Batavia City Council approves 159-unit subdivision development

Batavia City Council approved plans for a mixed residential development at 1000 McKee St. west of downtown at their Aug. 5 meeting. (Mark Foster)

The Batavia City Council approved plans for a mixed residential development at 1000 McKee St. west of downtown at their Aug. 5 meeting.

Elgin-based developer Pulte Homes, LLC plans to build a residential development known as Ashton Ridge, which will consist of 73 single-family homes and 86 townhomes. The development will be built on 32 acres of vacant land located on both sides of McKee Street west of Van Nortwick Avenue and north of Wilson Street.

Council members approved the development in a 9-2 vote without discussion. Aldermen Tony Malay and Abby Beck voted no.

Site plan for the recently approved Ashton Ridge development in Batavia. (Provided by the City of Batavia)

As approved, 19 townhomes will be constructed on the west side of the development south of McKee Street, each consisting of four to six units with two to four bedrooms. The single-family homes will range from 1,500 to 3,300 square feet with two to four bedrooms.

City Council members amended the land use, rezoned the property and approved preliminary plans for Ashton Ridge at their May 6 meeting.

Alderman Alan Wolff said developers are hoping to have model homes open by the end of this year.