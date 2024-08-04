Kane County property transfers: June and July, 2024

Batavia

Joyce A. Dlugopolski to Xingchen Yuan and Xiaoling Gan, Residence at 1128 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $360,000.

Charles T. Pollock to Curtis Kager and Lura Dreymiller, Residence at 1131 Hart Road, Batavia, $403,000.

James G. Zaideman to Berteau Properties LLC, Residence at 1214 Main St., Batavia, $640,000.

Kenneth Wong to Gina Rossi and Michael Kloszewski, Residence at 1263 Halladay Drive, Batavia, $525,000.

Kurt D. Seyfarth to Caroline L. Hudoba and Thomas J. Hudoba Jr., Residence at 1269 Challenge Road, Batavia, $582,000.

Ella M. Thomas to Majlinda Shuke, Residence at 1371 Spencer Lane, Batavia, $325,000.

Michelle Gross to Stonebridge Orb LLC, Residence at 1624 Bentz Way, Batavia, $375,000.

Thomas A. Pottle to Bryan Mastin and Gina Fiaschetti, Residence at 211 Columbia St., Batavia, $409,000.

Revere House LLC to Revere House Apartments LLC, Residence at 233 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, $3.4 million.

Kenneth R. Glaysher to James and Roberta Vassilakis, Residence at 246 N. Jefferson St., Batavia, $402,000.

Tad Womack to Craig Marton, Residence at 2827 Weaver Lane, Batavia, $750,000.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Katelyn Mary and Joseph John Berg, Residence at 330 Freedlund Course, Batavia, $608,500.

Pulte Home Co. LLC to Michelle and Michael Wilkes, Residence at 354 Freedlund Course, Batavia, $582,000.

Daniel J. Rortvedt to Jerome and Amy Kaul, Residence at 406 Blaine St., Batavia, $340,000.

Jill Yvette Zeugner to Lisa M. Riva, Residence at 408 Walnut St., Batavia, $350,000.

Pulte Home Co LLC to Leslie J. and Linda Marie Clemens, Residence at 425 Darin Court, Batavia, $543,000.

Kari M. Clementi to Louis A. and Gina M. Liguori, Residence at 527 N. Prairie St., Batavia, $380,000.

Jerome Leinberger to Q Offers A LLC, Residence at 542 Cypress Ave., Batavia, $445,000.

Ritter Development Co LLC to Daniel and Paige Wyse, Residence at 605 Ritter Drive, Batavia, $125,000.

Anthony J. Dulceak to Brandon Grens, Residence at 701 Young Ave., Batavia, $615,000.

Ryan J. Michel to Sara K. and Samuel R. Morley, Residence at 737 Cambridge Drive, Batavia, $662,500.

Spillane & Sons Inc to Lindsay Marie Orzolek, Residence at 916 Park St., Batavia, $395,000.

Campton Hills

Shodeen Homes LLC to Christopher C. and Lauren G. Mitzel, Residence at 39W655 Louisa May Alcott Drive, Campton Hills, $632,000.

Kevin J. Hines to TRB Global LLC, Residence at 42W700 Burlington Road, Campton Hills, $410,000.

Elburn

Elburn Station Unit 1 Developm to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 1097 Station Blvd., Elburn, $68,000.

Curtis L. Meredith to Clifford P. Nitti and Krista A Tracy, Residence at 1111 Souders Ave., Elburn, $540,000.

John Holzapfel to James and Rebecca Johnston, Residence at 1125 Beed Ave., Elburn, $520,000.

Anthony Nickel to Bryan C. and Emily J. Knapp, Residence at 1125 Motz St., Elburn, $450,000.

Scott Lee to Robert Lyons, Residence at 1201 Beed Ave., Elburn, $600,000.

130 Gates LLC to JLS Holding Co. LLC, Residence at 130 Gates St., Elburn, $312,500.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Morgan and Zachary Schneider, Residence at 1433 Collins Drive, Elburn, $395,000.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Richard Waszak and Grace Lin Barsanti, Residence at 1441 Collins Drive, Elburn, $420,000.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Waqas and Hafiz Haris Khalid, Residence at 1449 Collins Drive, Elburn, $500,000.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Rachel Lee and Leah Maren Carlson, Residence at 1457 Collins Drive, Elburn, $434,000.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Betime Dalipi and Ibraim Elezi, Residence at 1465 Collins Drive, Elburn, $430,000.

CalAtlantic Group LLC to Carol and Larry Mieszcak, Residence at 1473 Collins Drive, Elburn, $415,000.

Brian Terpstra to Jared Barkei and Christine E. Lyons, Residence at 212 Ream Drive, Elburn, $475,000.

Muametteki Ali to John M. Steinbach Jr. and Victoria M. Steinbach, Residence at 2S254 Illinois Route 47, Elburn, $382,500.

Pamela S. Herout to Spencer and Candice Lantz, Residence at 41W418 Farview Road, Elburn, $630,000.

John H. Palpant to Kyle and Jacqueline Michael, Residence at 43W140 Campton Hills Road, Elburn, $556,000.

Michael Coburn to Cynthia and Philip Weyer, Residence at 43W450 Kenmar Drive, Elburn, $565,000.

Robert H. Wilson to Jennifer Lynn Cline Gula, Residence at 43W635 Willow Creek Drive, Elburn, $575,000.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Matthew H. Gregorio, Residence at 622 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $491,000.

Elburn Station Unit 1 Development to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 638 Cherry Circle, Elburn, $68,000.

Shodeen Homes LLC to Robert F. and Sharon A. Behles, Residence at 668 Virginia St., Elburn, $421,000.

Elburn Station Development Group to Shodeen Homes LLC, Residence at 787 Station Blvd., Elburn, $40,000.

Geneva

Jordan G. Gibson to Troy B. and Jennifer A. Bristow, Residence at 0N301 Hilts Drive, Geneva, $500,000.

Covington Court Apartments LLC to Joshua Baczkowski, Residence at 0N311 Ford Drive, Geneva, $385,000.

Charles R. Phillips to Bending Trust, Residence at 0N325 Armstrong Lane, Geneva, $533,000.

Lindsey Burke to Bradley Foley, Residence at 0N449 Dooley Drive, Geneva, $412,000.

First Community Bank & Trust T to Yaroslava Kozhayeva, Residence at 1025 Britta Lane, Geneva, $310,000.

Christopher J. Graham to Virginia S. Spring, Residence at 1302 James St., Geneva, $620,000.

Brian S. Warner to Bradley and Taylor Radjenovich, Residence at 1641 Eagle Brook Drive, Geneva, $755,000.

Kenneth S. Roffe to Matthew Foster and Gretchen Hoffman, Residence at 2008 Regency Court, Geneva, $510,000.

Adam M. Hoogland to Killian Lee Tracey, Residence at 2230 Rockefeller Drive 2230, Geneva, $280,000.

Cyril W. Matter to Tammy L. Davis, Residence at 2568 Heritage Court, Geneva, $371,000.

Joan R. Konrad to Mark and Tiffany Prysmiki, Residence at 2574 Lorraine Circle, Geneva, $410,000.

Roberta Hart to Jessica A. Singleton, Residence at 2650 Blackman Road, Geneva, $475,000.

Christopher Madrid to Paul M. and Linda A. Allibone, Residence at 2666 Lorraine Circle, Geneva, $396,000.

Shaw Trust to Alyssa M. Mikoola and Ronald W. Greenburg, Residence at 2676 Lorraine Circle, Geneva, $362,000.

Hamilton Trust to Halinka and Lloyd Burke, Residence at 2676 Stone Circle 304, Geneva, $364,000.

Katherine Manetas to Vincent August Gattone and Mary Katherine Lawrence, Residence at 2704 Brighton Court, Geneva, $429,000.

Matter Properties 2 LLC 2889 C to Lolita L. and Melissa M. Moser, Residence at 2889 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, $328,000.

Carl Cameron to John K. Barto III and Rebecca A. Barto, Residence at 359 Colonial Circle, Geneva, $680,000.

Thomas J. Tobin to Michael C. and Heather Nicole Wray, Residence at 39W268 Forbes Drive, Geneva, $770,000.

Wendy J. Cullen to Crystal Duhon, Residence at 39W379 Baker Drive, Geneva, $425,000.

Jeremy D. Parsons to Kyle and Natalia Knutsen, Residence at 39W774 Terney Lane, Geneva, $500,000.

Aaron M. Heilman to Hunter Enterprises Inc., Residence at 39W814 Kellar Square, Geneva, $1.5 million.

Joanne B. Gerlach to Mark Reinecke and Marsha Engle, Residence at 428 Franklin St., Geneva, $720,000.

Hennessey Trust to Barbara Patrissi and Beth Jasso, Residence at 480 George Court, Geneva, $550,000.

Aaron Bice to Frank and Lynsey Roe, Residence at 500 Fulton St., Geneva, $1.4 million.

Mark Reinecke to Timothy James and Lori Frances Arnold, Residence at 521 Campbell St., Geneva, $988,000.

Mark Schmidt to Nicholas A. and Melitza Bradberry, Residence at 608 Lexington Drive, Geneva, $460,000.

Matthew D. Winthers to Kimberly Tsao, Residence at 623 Dodson St., Geneva, $525,000.

Michael R. Kichka to Joseph and Kathleen Eterno, Residence at 644 Nichole Lane, Geneva, $450,000.

Jason P. Seiden to Bishop Trust, Residence at 704 Natwill Square, Geneva, $641,000.

Casa Investing LLC to William R. Suchy and Bethany L. Mathews, Residence at 717 Anderson Blvd., Geneva, $340,000.

Stephen Gibson to Megan and Steven Wilson, Residence at 901 W. Fabyan Parkway, Geneva, $330,000.

Maple Park

Heather Joy Montalbano to Natasha Ring, Residence at 115 Summer St., Maple Park, $225,000.

Chicago Title Land Trust Co. Trustee to Mark and Susan Vranich, Residence at 45W825 Beith Road, Maple Park, $557,000.

North Aurora

Ronald K. Eggert to Ryan K. Eggert and Alexandria Hoehn, Residence at 1428 Oakland Circle, North Aurora, $350,000.

Jon Rippinger to Alan Quartz, Residence at 18 S. Grant St., North Aurora, $290,000.

Mark S. Davis to Maribel Valdez, Residence at 182 Aspen Court, North Aurora, $210,000.

Deborah L. Duffy to Mirajune Properties LLC, Residence at 197 Alder Drive, North Aurora, $1.9 million.

Richard J. Ascher to Philip and Christine Gregorczyk, Residence at 2416 Moutray Lane, North Aurora, $213,500.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kristine E. Sandberg, Residence at 246 Durham St., North Aurora, $425,000.

Dr. Horton Inc. Midwest to Ted A. and Pamela A. Barney, Residence at 256 Durham St., North Aurora, $525,000.

Traci J. Marco to Alyssa Biala, Residence at 35 Oak Creek Court, North Aurora, $355,000.

Sheryl J. Gartmann to Dagoberto Ocampo, Residence at 388 Ridge Road, North Aurora, $322,000.

Brian C. Lynch to Joseph Micalizzi and Hannah Minor, Residence at 405 Locust St., North Aurora, $345,000.

David Cook to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 416 Princeton Drive, North Aurora, $185,000.

Kendall Partners Limited to Juan Carlos Torres Gonzalez, Residence at 416 Princeton Drive, North Aurora, $220,000.

Robert J. Lyke to Michael J. and Sarah Smith, Residence at 435 Glover Drive, North Aurora, $575,000.

McCue Builders Inc. to Nevin Gillette and Sandra Jacobi, Residence at 541 Moose Lake Ave., North Aurora, $553,000.

Ian Schelich to Sarah Frankiewicz, Residence at 80 Johnson Court, North Aurora, $275,000.

Michael R. Aulert to Brett A. and Hannah M. Jensen, Residence at 893 Wilkinson Lane, North Aurora, $415,000.

St. Charles

Ted A. Barney Trust to Erika Stefanski, Residence at 1722 Waverly Circle, St. Charles, $430,000.

Kairos Enterprises LLC Series to Artur and Katharine Arushanyan, Residence at 2708 Royal Saint Georges Court, St. Charles, $552,000.

Jacqueline R. Spencer to James R. Miller and Ana Ristovic, Residence at 35 N. 12th Ave., St. Charles, $383,000.

Rick A. Lupo to Mark T. and Nicole M. Rizzo, Residence at 3508 Antoine Place, St. Charles, $545,000.

John E. Roggemann Jr. to Alfredo R. and Joel C. Ramirez, Residence at 3604 Chesapeake Road, St. Charles, $700,000.

Joseph G. Vivacqua to Samantha Romy Rivera and Jerren J. Grimes, Residence at 3747 King George Lane, St. Charles, $385,000.

Eifeler Coatings LLC to Ayers Investments Group LLC, Residence at 3800 Commerce Drive, St. Charles, $1.2 million.

Trzebunia Trust to Daniel R. and Stephanie S. Tracey, Residence at 39W065 Lookout Lane, St. Charles, $1.3 million.

Genelle Branson to Dakota Meredith and Joey Diehl, Residence at 42 Whittington Course, St. Charles, $386,000.

Cima Developers LP to VS3 Randall Investment LLC, Residence at 546 S. Randall Road, St. Charles, $8.5 million.

MTM Property Group LLC to Vincent Trust, Residence at 5N818 W. Sunset Views Drive, St. Charles, $73,000.

Kane County Sheriff to Intelligent Construction, Residence at 6N202 Prairie Valley Drive, St. Charles, $550,000.

Frank M. Abukhader to Gerald R. Holan Jr. and Susan G. Holan, Residence at 6N530 Foley Lane, St. Charles, $458,500.

Janice M. Sollenberger to Justo Franco Gonzalez Sr., Residence at 6N860 Crane Road, St. Charles, $430,000.

Keith R. Jones to Lauren K. and Andrew J. Knap, Residence at 710 Steeplechase Road, St. Charles, $705,000.

Bowling Trust to Shah Trust, Residence at 80 Gray St., St. Charles, $850,000.

Nicholas R. Fattes to Andrew Schultz, Residence at 804 Jefferson Ave., St. Charles, $315,000.

South Elgin

Calatlantic Group LLC to Parvin V. and Metali Kalpesh Shah, Residence at 101 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $495,000.

Sandra K. Neill to Nicholas Lintner, Residence at 1011 Kane St., South Elgin, $202,500.

Calatlantic Group LLC to Vitzthum Trust and Koch Trust, Residence at 109 Railway Drive, South Elgin, $535,000.

Krystal Enterprises LLC to Gariti Properties Spring St. LLC, Residence at 1225 W. Spring St., South Elgin, $900,000.

Krystal Enterprises LLC to Gariti Properties SE LLC, Residence at 1275 W. Spring St., South Elgin, $2.3 million.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Yesh and Niyati Sheth, Residence at 1301 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $529,000.

M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to James Tyler Moore & Brittany Nicole James, Residence at 1321 Endicott Road, South Elgin, $506,000.

Jon D. Rosenberg to Anthony Thompson, Residence at 17 Western Court, South Elgin, $255,000.

Jeremy H. Glaser to Marlena and Marcin Mrugala, Residence at 200 Ann St., South Elgin, $217,000.

Richard R. Brown to Kendall Partners Limited, Residence at 225 E. Plum St., South Elgin, $74,000.

Kendall Partners Limited to Aim Investment Properties LLC, Residence at 225 E. Plum St., South Elgin, $180,000.

Eric Koertge to Amish and Dipsa Merchant, Residence at 2289 Sutton Drive, South Elgin, $640,000.

Itasca Bank & Trust Co. Trustee to Chicago Title Land Trust Co. TTEE, Residence at 294 Windsor Court C, South Elgin, $85,000.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Narinder Pal and Resham Kaur, Residence at 469 Marston St., South Elgin, $475,500.

Carmen Gutierrez to Aim Investment Properties LLC, Residence at 479 N. La Fox St., South Elgin, $150,000.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Amitabh and Tripra Sharma, Residence at 489 Marston St., South Elgin, $500,000.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Michael A. Peterson, Residence at 542 Comstock Road, South Elgin, $348,500.

Charles Algera to Stephen and Ellie Bear, Residence at 712 Ashton Lane, South Elgin, $695,000.

Ali F. Naqvi to Mohammed J. and Sadaf Lakhani, Residence at 723 Glenwood Drive, South Elgin, $575,000.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Dharmesh N. and Malti D Bhagwakar, Residence at 811 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $728,000.

M I Homes of Chicago LLC to Corinne and Brett Zeman, Residence at 823 Harwood Ave., South Elgin, $623,000.

Richard R. Hall to Philip A. and Kristine Martinez Farrell, Residence at 891 Reserve Court, South Elgin, $750,000.

Timothy R. Finefield to Sagrario A. Olivares, Residence at 910 Sundown Road, South Elgin, $315,000.

Sugar Grove

Jeffrey McConnaughay to Jay Mark Lamberson, Residence at 104 W. Park Ave. B, Sugar Grove, $280,000.

Steven Kuk to Eugene V. Andreyev, Residence at 11 Cedar Gate Circle, Sugar Grove, $418,000.

Michael Moran to Bradshaw and Joni Goodsell, Residence at 1134 Redbud Lane, Sugar Grove, $825,000.

Nancy R. Stallings to Michael D. and Lora L. Manthei, Residence at 17 Ashwood Court, Sugar Grove, $520,000.

Dawn Todd to Deborah M. Arcilla, Residence at 196 W. Park Ave. A, Sugar Grove, $290,000.

Alec J. Keenum to Conher Inc., Residence at 42 Meadows Drive, Sugar Grove, $267,000.

Mary E. Fedor to Michael and Laura McMillan, Residence at 49 Briargate Circle, Sugar Grove, $460,000.

Jamie Friedle to Ian C. and Macey S. Merlak, Residence at 4S170 Hazelcrest Drive, Sugar Grove, $450,000.

Karen D. Gatewood to George and Yenifer Anastassov, Residence at 771 Wild Ginger Road, Sugar Grove $606,000.