Breaking: Police seek missing Maple Park boy, 14

Maple Park police and Kane County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the whereabouts of a 14-year-old boy who is considered an endangered runaway, missing since early Monday, July 29.

Maple Park Police Chief Randy Endean said their investigation into Asher D. McIlnay led them to Genoa where he was last seen in the 300 block of Hill Street.

“The young man fled on foot,” Endean said. “We tried to locate him so we can get him help that he could benefit from. But he fled and other young people we interviewed denied having seen him or know where he is.”

Endean said the boy’s mother and father are hopeful that he will be found.

“He left a disturbing note for his parents,” Endean said, but could not provide details on what the note said.

“I do not know all the details about the note or any argument with his parents,” Endean said. “With teenagers today, it can be a difficult time, and there isn’t always the best dialog. His father and mother wish their son could be found to help him get help and begin a dialog.”

There was an incident at Asher’s home about 1:30 a.m. Endean said, and he and his department have been out looking for him since then.

“We are following many leads of different young people that he is known to connect with on social media,” Endean said. “We are exhausting all our efforts and canvassing Genoa ... He is not in any trouble, he has not committed any crime. He is missing and his parents are concerned.”

In flyers and police Facebook posts, Asher is described as five-foot-nine, 140 pounds, white with brown eyes and hair, wearing a black shirt, gray sweatpants, black Converse shoes and possibly carrying a backpack.

Anyone who can report sightings or information about him should call 911 or 630-232-8400.

Maple Park police have information about Asher on their Facebook page.