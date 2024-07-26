St. Charles Business Alliance extends Made in St. Charles nomination deadline

Nominations for The St. Charles Business Alliance’s 2024 Made in St. Charles program are now open, and will be accepted until August 14. (Photo Provided by the St. Charles Business Alliance)

The St. Charles Business Alliance is extending the nomination deadline for the annual Made in St. Charles recognitions to Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Businesses may be nominated or submit self-nominations to the program. Nominations can be filled out online at https://www.stcalliance.org/makersnomination and applications can be sent to Nate Wendt at nwendt@stcalliance.org.

To be eligible, businesses must have a brick-and-mortar location open to the public with a physical address in St. Charles and must make their crafts and products in St. Charles.

Examples of businesses eligible to receive Made in St. Charles recognitions include beauty & wellness, crafters, food and beverage artisans, woodworking and metal sculptors and more.

The St. Charles Business Alliance’s Business Development and Sales Committee launched the program in the summer of 2022 and it is run by St. Charles Business Alliance volunteers.

Each year since its inception, six local businesses have been recognized for the products they create in St. Charles. All previous recipients can be found on the Alliance’s Made in St. Charles webpage.

For more information on the Made in St. Charles program, visit www.stcalliance.org/stcmakers