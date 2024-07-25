St. Charles church to continue community grant opportunity this fall

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles will be accepting applicants for their Expansive Church grant opportunity starting Sept. 1 2024. (Photo Provided by Bethlehem Lutheran Church)

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in St. Charles will be awarding multiple grants of up to $5,000 to nonprofit organizations working to better their community again this year as part of its Expansive Church Grant opportunity.

The Expansive Church Grant was started last year, through which the church gave nine local nonprofit organizations between $2,000 and $3,300 each, totaling roughly $25,000 in allocated funding.

This year’s grant application process will begin on Aug. 1 and remain open until Nov. 1. Nonprofit organizations from Kane County and around the Fox Valley area are invited to apply.

The program is intended to be an incubator and accelerator for local entrepreneurs and nonprofits that address social issues and community needs. Applicants do not have to be religious organizations and can be located anywhere in the Fox Valley.

The only prerequisite is they must be working toward making a positive social change. Applications from research projects and for-profit organizations will not be considered.

Each applicant can request up to $5,000. Organizations that applied last year but did not receive funding are encouraged to reapply.

The church received 39 applicants last year which were reviewed by a committee of church members and clergy who determined which applicants would awarded funding and the amount they would receive.

The grant is funded by donations from church members and is designed to be a recurring annual opportunity.

Expansive Church committee members and grant liaisons will be available for applicants who need assistance submitting the grant applications.

For more information about the grant opportunity, contact Lorri Linkimer at lori@starckre.com, Deacon Heather Feltman at heather@bethlehemluth.org, visit the church website at www.bethlehemluth.org, or call the church office at 630-584-2199.