The Chicago Toy Show is will be held 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Kane County Fairgrounds, 525 S. Randall Road, St. Charles. Seven buildings and one pavilion with antique toy and doll collectibles. $10 per adult and free for kids 12 and younger. $50 pass for show access beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 27. For more information, visit chicagotoyshow.com.