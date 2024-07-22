Third Street in Geneva to close for Arts Fair

A butterfly sculpture made by artist Anthony Slichenmyer of Olney, Ill., is displayed during the Geneva Arts Fair on South Third St. in Geneva Saturday, July 23, 2022. (Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com)

With thousands of visitors expected to attend the Geneva Arts Fair, a portion of Third Street in Geneva will be closed July 26-28 in preparation for the event, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 27 and 28 in downtown Geneva.

Third Street will be closed to traffic and parking from James to South Streets beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, July 26 to allow artists to set up their tents. Portions of the 200 and 300 blocks of Franklin Street nearest to Third Street will close at the same time and both will be closed through the end of the event.

Third and Franklin streets are expected to reopen by 8:30 p.m. on July 28.

”No Parking” signage will be posted during the morning July 26 to notify downtown visitors. If vehicles remain on Third or Franklin streets after the parking restrictions begin, the Geneva Police Department will have them towed.

A law enforcement drone may be in use at times during the fair to support public safety by providing real time aerial monitoring for police and emergency management personnel.

The primary Geneva Arts Fair detour route is Second Street.

For more information about the Geneva Arts Fair, visit the Geneva Chamber of Commerce’s website at www.genevachamber.com.