Kane officials to hear public transit proposal

A Metra train engine sits outside the LaSalle Street Station in Chicago. Illinois lawmakers have proposed a bill that would combine CTA, Metra and Pace into a single agency. (Photo by Judy Harvey)

The Kane County Committee of the Whole will discuss the future of public transit, as speakers will detail proposed legislation that would merge the CTA, Metra and Pace into a single agency, officials announced in a news release.

The meeting is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at the Kane County Government Center, Building A, 719 S. Batavia Ave., Geneva.

The heads of the RTA and Metra will be present to discuss the proposed legislation, House Bill 5823, Metropolitan Mobility Authority.

“There is an urgent need to reform and continue a unit of local government to ensure the proper management and operation of public transportation, to receive and distribute State or federal operating assistance, and to raise and distribute revenues for local operating assistance,” according to the proposed legislation. “System generated revenues are not adequate for such service and a public need exists to provide for, aid, and assist public transportation in the metropolitan region, consisting of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, and Will counties.”

The full 540-page bill is available online at www.ilga.gov. It has been referred to the Rules Committee.

No vote will be taken, but the meeting is expected to offer insight into what state lawmakers are considering, and the pros and cons for Kane County and other suburban riders.

The meeting will be broadcast live and later posted to YouTube.

The agenda is available online at www.kanecountyil.gov.