Geneva sets special Strategic Plan Advisory Committee meeting

A special joint meeting of the Geneva Committee of the Whole and Strategic Plan Advisory Committee is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Public Works, 1800 South St., Geneva.

SPAC will lead discussion of the city’s strategic plan. The latest version was adopted in 2018 and revised in 2021.

SPAC is made up of nine members, appointed at large for a three-year term.

SPAC normally meets at 6:30 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at City Hall, 109 James St.

Its purpose and intent are to preserve the life of the Strategic Plan document by prioritizing strategic communal goals, conveying them to city staff and elected officials and, where possible, assisting in their implementation, according to the city website, www.geneva.il.us.

SPAC will study, monitor and continue to update the Strategic Plan and, at the same time, encourage citizen input and citizen-driven projects, according to the website.