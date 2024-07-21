Geneva candle store creates scent for national retailer

Scentcerely Yours, 211 W. State St., Geneva, changed its name to Inluro last year to elevate its brand. (Photo provided by Inluro)

Formerly Scentcerely Yours – now Inluro – at 211 W. State St., Geneva, created an international scent for a major retailer.

After marking six years in business in May, the name was changed to Inluro in February 2023, and the unique candle and scent shop at is not only going gangbusters, it’s gone international.

Susi Brucato – who co-owns the business with her husband Rob – said they did their first scented candle international order for Hawaiian Tropic, the suntan lotion company.

“We worked with them to come up with their signature scent,” Brucato said. “Plumeria and Coconut.”

The candle is available in the U.S. and through Hawaiian Tropic’s website and Instagram.

But then an international team delivered the candle to Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom and the Czech Republic.

“It was really big for us. It was a learning curve for dealing with import and export,” Brucato said. “Rob was a champ on that and the labeling requirements. And the Fox Valley Enterprise Center helped us through with all of that.”

The company had already opened a warehouse on Stevens Street to manage its wholesale business and production.

“When we poured these in the warehouse – you’d walk in and it smelled like the beach,” Brucato said. “It was amazing.”

The work on the name change to Inluro came during the pandemic when people started making candles at home.

“We wanted to elevate the brand,” Brucato said. “We do accounts that are national and sometimes wholesalers had issues trying to find us. It was the perfect time to make that leap and make it a more consistent branding.”

Inluro has special meaning for Brucato.

“The marketing company helped us with that name. It has Latin flare as my family is from Argentina,” Brucato said. “There is a town in Argentina called Luro. Parts of it (the word) means glow, light and luxury in Spanish, so that helped tie it all together.”

More information is available online at www.inluro.com, or by calling the store at 630-730-9302.