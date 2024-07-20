Batavia MainStreet hosting Cocktails in the Park fundraiser

Spend sometime outdoors for an evening of community and cocktails on Saturday, July 27 in Batavia.
Cocktails in the Park will from 7 to 10 p.m. near the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.
The event is a fundraiser, for Batavia MainStreet and will include live music, food, drinks, appetizers and more. $40 advance admission, $50 at the door. $350 picnic table package; and $7 per drink/raffle ticket or $60 for 10.
New this year: raffle and drink tickets are interchangeable. Buy one for $7 or a 10 for $60, according to the organization’s website. Collect your tickets at Cocktails in the Park and select which basket(s) you’d like to enter to win.
For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/cocktails-in-the-park.
This brief is part of Shaw Local’s “5 Things to Do” feature. To read more, go to shawlocal.com/tags/5-things-to-do or check out The Scene, our entertainment section, at shawlocal.com/thescene.