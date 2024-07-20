Batavia MainStreet hosting Cocktails in the Park fundraiser

Camrin and Megan Petramale along with Ted and Erica Bohr enjoy the Batavia MainStreet's annual Cocktails in the Park in Batavia on Saturday, July 22, 2023. (Mark Black for Shaw Local News Network)

Spend sometime outdoors for an evening of community and cocktails on Saturday, July 27 in Batavia.

Cocktails in the Park will from 7 to 10 p.m. near the Jeffery D. Schielke Government Center, 100 N. Island Ave., Batavia.

The event is a fundraiser, for Batavia MainStreet and will include live music, food, drinks, appetizers and more. $40 advance admission, $50 at the door. $350 picnic table package; and $7 per drink/raffle ticket or $60 for 10.

New this year: raffle and drink tickets are interchangeable. Buy one for $7 or a 10 for $60, according to the organization’s website. Collect your tickets at Cocktails in the Park and select which basket(s) you’d like to enter to win.

For more information, visit downtownbatavia.com/event/cocktails-in-the-park.

