St. Charles theater to present ‘Thumbs Up’ chronicling journey of the late Mac Miller

'Thumbs Up' will honor the late Mac Miller's legacy and open up dialog in the community about substance abuse and mental health issues. (Provided by Ecker Center for Mental Health)

Ecker Center for Behavioral Health is collaborating with Solarium Dance Company and Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles to present “Thumbs Up,” dedicated to the life and music of the late artist Mac Miller, according to a news release.

This collaboration aims to honor Miller’s legacy, but also to inspire hope and foster a supportive community dialogue around mental health and substance use issues, the release stated.

Through dance, the performance delves into the complexities of mental health, addiction and loss, and ends with a message from Mac Miller’s father, Mark McCormick. “Thumbs Up” traces Miller’s journey through his battles with depression and addiction to his death from an accidental overdose on Nov. 18, 2018, involving cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol.

“We believe that ‘Thumbs Up’ will resonate deeply with our community, offering both a moving tribute to Mac Miller and a powerful message about mental health and substance use,” Ecker Center spokeswoman Jennifer Flory stated in the release.

“This collaboration is a unique opportunity to engage and educate our audience, and we are honored to be a part of it. Our hope is that this performance will inspire hope in others and encourage conversations that lead to positive change,” Flory stated in the release.

The evening performance is at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 20 and the matinee is at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 21 at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles.

Tickets for “Thumbs Up” are $25 and available online at Solarium Dance’s website, www.solariumdance.com.

An open discussion period will follow each performance where Narcan will also be distributed and instructions provided on how to use it.

Narcan – or naloxone – is administered through a nasal spray and can reverse the effects of opioids, such as heroin, morphine, and oxycodone in the event of an overdose.

As to the issue of substance abuse and mental health, the collaboration includes free events on Friday, July 19:

• 5:30 to 6 p.m.: Free Movement Class open to all skill levels.

• 6 to 6:30 p.m.: Therapeutic Art Practices, which explore the healing power of art while listening to music from “Thumbs Up.”

• 6:30-7 p.m.: Nonprofit Spotlight about the impactful work of Ecker Center for Behavioral Health and Solarium Dance Company of St. Charles through introductory discussions and involvement opportunities.

• 7 to 7:30 p.m.: Free Performance with excerpts from “Thumbs Up,” dedicated to Miller’s music and memory.

By bringing these critical topics to the forefront, it is hoped that the performance will encourage positive change and provide a source of strength for those who are struggling, the release stated.