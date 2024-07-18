St. Charles garden center hosting weekend self-guided garden tours

The 34th tour presented by the Midwest Pond & Koi Society takes place at multiple locations throughout the St. Charles region. (Provided by Hay Joosten)

Wasco Nursery & Garden Center, 41W781 Route 64, St. Charles is hosting self-guided garden tours weekends in July.

Tours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 20, 21, 27, 28, at multiple locations, with self-guided maps available at the garden center.

The 34th tour presented by the Midwest Pond & Koi Society spans the region. $25 per family, up to four individuals, good all four days. For more information, visit mpks.org/garden-pond-tour.

