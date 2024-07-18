July 18, 2024
St. Charles garden center hosting weekend self-guided garden tours

By Shaw Local News Network
With more than one hundred koi fish in his pond, Hay Joosten said, he began to use Good Steward Ecoscapes to care for the pond when he purchased the home.

The 34th tour presented by the Midwest Pond & Koi Society takes place at multiple locations throughout the St. Charles region. (Provided by Hay Joosten)

Wasco Nursery & Garden Center, 41W781 Route 64, St. Charles is hosting self-guided garden tours weekends in July.

Tours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 20, 21, 27, 28, at multiple locations, with self-guided maps available at the garden center.

The 34th tour presented by the Midwest Pond & Koi Society spans the region. $25 per family, up to four individuals, good all four days. For more information, visit mpks.org/garden-pond-tour.

