Geneva offers special citywide brush collection

A giant maple tree in the 300 block of North Fourth Street, Geneva, was uprooted during Sunday night's severe storms. The city of Geneva will offer free branch and tree pickup the week of July 22-26. (Brenda Schory)

The city of Geneva will provide a special citywide brush collection to help residents remove fallen trees and branches due to the strong storms that swept through the area Sunday and Monday, causing widespread damage to trees, officials announced in a news release.

The free brush pick up will be from Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26.

Residents are asked to have their brush set at the curb for disposal by 7 a.m. July 22, and there will be no designated collection zones for this one-time operation, the release stated.

Kramer Tree Specialists asks residents to stack tree branches with the cut ends facing in one direction toward the curb or edge of the pavement. Branches should not be tied with rope or wire.

Brush should not be placed in the street.

All tree materials, regardless of size, will be collected during this special pickup and waste stickers are not required, the release stated.

No foreign materials, such as construction debris, fencing, lumber, wire, grass, flowers or yard waste will be collected.

The city’s next regular brush pickup will be in August. A schedule and program information can be found on the City’s website, www.geneva.il.us.

More information is available by calling Geneva Public Works at 630-232-1501.