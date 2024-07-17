Batavia artists sought for community mural series on Fox River

Batavia's Public Art initiative and Conservation Foundation are seeking artists to participate in the new 'Art on the Fox' project to create a mural series on the east side of the Jeffrey D. Schielke Government Center overlooking the Fox River and Batavia Riverwalk. (Provided by Batavia Public Art Initiative)

The Conservation Foundation and Batavia Public Art Initiative are seeking local artists to participate in the ‘Art of the Fox’ Community Mural Series at the government center along the Fox River.

Art on the Fox will be a collaborative project in which multiple artists will contribute to a mural series on the east side of the Jeffrey D. Schielke Government Center overlooking the Fox River and Batavia Riverwalk.

Project organizers are seeking artists from different walks of life with varying experience, skills and style, who will transform a series of boarded windows into a vibrant new community art installation.

The vision for each mural is to connect viewers to the beauty, importance, and diversity of the Fox River and the communities through which the Fox River runs.

All artists are invited to apply. Artist submissions are due on Friday, July 19.

Artist will be selected by a juried committee and awarded $600 for their work. The mural installation will begin in September with a launch party planned for Saturday, Oct. 5.

For complete details or to apply, visit waterstreetstudios.org/public-art.

The Conservation Foundation is a local non-profit organization dedicated to preserving land and water for community health. The Foundation created Art on the Fox to deepen people’s connection to the Fox River and its importance to our communities. Learn more at theconservationfoundation.org.

Batavia Public Art Initiative is a subcommittee of Water Street Studios with the goal of promoting public art installations to enhance public spaces and engage the community.