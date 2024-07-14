Creek Bend Nature Center in Kane County to host map, compass reading for kids

Creek Bend Nature Center is located within LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St., in St. Charles. (Sandy Bressner)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host Orienteering for Beginners from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Creek Bend Nature Center.

District naturalists will cover basic map and compass skills and demonstrate how to follow clues and look for distinctive geological features to stay on course, according to a news release from the forest preserve district.

Some compasses will be available to borrow, but if possible, attendees should bring their own, according to the release.

The program is for ages 9 and older. The registration fee is $2 a person. Registration is required.

To register, visit kaneforest.com/register, call 630-444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com.

Map of LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve in St. Charles (Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

Creek Bend Nature Center is located within the LeRoy Oakes Forest Preserve at 37W700 Dean St. in St. Charles.

To view the district’s programs, visit kaneforest.com or search @forestpreserve on social media.