Geneva’s Altiro Latin Fusion to host event celebrating Frida Kahlo

A Frida Destination event will unfold from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at Altiro Latin Fusion, 308 Anderson Blvd., Geneva.

It will celebrate the life of Frida Kahlo, a renowned Mexican painter.

The festivities will feature eight margarita tastings, Frida sculptures and models, a Frida market, vendors, live music, food stands, folkloric dancers, live music, face painting, mariachi band, a kids’ corner and more.

Admission is free, but tickets for the margarita tastings cost $40 for all eight. The event will feature sculptures by Hollywood artist Ricardo Soltero. For more information, visit facebook.com/events/altiro-latin-fusion/frida-destination-geneva/449517984330968.

