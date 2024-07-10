Kane, Kendall counties to receive $61 million in infrastructure investments

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, secured $61 million in infrastructure improvement investments for Kane and Kendall Counties in fiscal year 2025 through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois. (Jerry Nowicki)

State Sen. Linda Holmes, D-Aurora, secured $61 million in infrastructure improvement investments for Kane and Kendall counties through the Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multi-Year Plan under Rebuild Illinois.

Holmes announced the securement of the infrastructure investments in a July 9 press release. A total of $61 million worth of investments will go towards funding 13 road and rail crossing improvement projects planned for Fiscal Year 2025 in the 42nd State Senate District.

“Each year, the rolling Rebuild Illinois investments improve our aging infrastructure, as well as access to jobs and opportunities in our area,” Holmes said in the release. “Kane and Kendall counties are booming; investing in infrastructure expands our capacity for families, businesses and freight logistics. It also improves accessibility and safety, and creates a number of good-paying jobs.”

According to the release, IDOT’s Multi-Year Plan represents a $40 billion investment in construction projects for the next six fiscal years. The project invests in all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, aviation, transit, freight and passenger rail, waterways, as well as bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

“Investing in our communities is essential to help our economy continue to move forward,” Holmes said in the release. “As our area continues to see significant growth, these investments will help serve our needs and equip our economy for the future.”

Projects located across the 42nd District are slated to receive funding from the Multi-Year Plan investments, including several in St. Charles, Elgin, Aurora, Geneva, Batavia, Oswego, Montgomery, Yorkville, Sugar Grove, and unincorporated Kendall County.

To find a full list of projects slated for the 42nd Senate District, visit IDOT’s website.