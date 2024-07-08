Kane County representatives and Elburn police to host drug drop-off

State reps. Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore (shown), and Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, recently were appointed to serve on the state's Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force. The group will review warehouse safety protocols, prompted by a deadly 2021 tornado at an Amazon facility in Edwardsville. The pair will team up with the Elburn Police Department for a Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event from 9 to 11 a.m. July 10. (photo provided by Office of State Rep. Jeff Keicher)

State Reps. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, and Jeff Keicher, R-Sycamore, are teaming up with the Elburn Police Department for a Prescription Drug Drop-Off Event from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the Elburn Police Department, 301 E. North St., Elburn.

This free event will allow residents to remain in their vehicles while safely dropping off unused, unwanted or expired prescription drugs. Medication should be brought in a sealed plastic bag if possible, according to a news release from the Illinois General Assembly.

“I invite everyone to utilize this opportunity to safely dispose of these substances that can become dangerous when in the wrong hands,” Ugaste said in the release. “I am proud to partner with the Elburn Police Department and Rep. Keicher for this event.”

Accepted medications include tablets, capsules and other solid forms of prescription drugs; patches, vaping devices and cartridges with lithium batteries removed; prescription ointments, pet medications and vitamins. Restricted items include liquids, including intravenous solutions; syringes, needles and illegal drugs, according to the release.

“Preventing prescription drug abuse and ensuring expired medications do not end up in our water supply requires constant work, and I’m glad to be partnering with the Elburn Police Department and Rep. Ugaste in this effort,” Keicher said in the release. “I encourage everyone to check your medicine cabinets and stop by on July 10.”

Ugaste serves Illinois House District 65. For more information, contact Ugaste’s office at 630-797-5530 or visit his website at repugaste.com.

Keicher serves the Illinois House District 70. For more information, visit RepKeicher.com.