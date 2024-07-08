DuPage Airport to host AirPower History Tour featuring B-29 Superfortress

The B-29 Superfortress “FIFI” landed at DuPage Airport in West Chicago for the AirPower History Tour. The event, which also features the B-24 Liberator “DIAMOND LIL”, a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor, is presented by the Commemorative Air Force and was open to the public from July 19 to 24, 2023. The 2024 AirPower History Tour will run from July 17 to 21 at the DuPage Airport. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The Commemorative Air Force will present its AirPower History Tour from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 17 to 21 at DuPage Airport, 2700 International Drive, West Chicago.

The event will feature the legendary B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” accompanied by the P-51 Mustang “Gunfighter,” a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and an RC-45J Expeditor.

The B-29 is scheduled to arrive at noon Monday, July 15. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive Monday as well. The P-51 will arrive at noon Wednesday, July 17, according to a news release from the force.

The centerpiece of the tour, the B-29 Superfortress “FIFI,” one of only two still flying in the world, will be available for up-close viewing and cockpit tours each day beginning at 9 a.m., except on July 20 and 21 when tours will begin at noon. It will also fly at 9 a.m. July 20 and 10:30 a.m. July 21, according to the release.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to book rides on several of the accompanying aircraft, including the P-51 Mustang, which will offer rides beginning 9 a.m. July 18, according to the release.

Admission to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for youth ages 11 to 17 and free for children under 10.

For more information about the AirPower History Tour and to book rides in advance, visit AirPowerTour.org.

For more information about the Commemorative Air Force, visit commemorativeairforce.org.