Family-friendly things to do in Kane County

Primrose Farm in St. Charles will host a Goats on the Go event in which children can meet Nigerian dwarf goats on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024. (Ralf Blechschmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Looking for something fun to do with your family before back-to-school season? Kane County has a variety of businesses and events to attend for a day of family fun. Here is a list of things to do before school season commences:

Cut Your Own Summer Bouquet

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. the second Sunday of every month beginning Sunday, July 14, and ending Sunday, Oct. 13, individuals can pick their own summer bouquet at Stone Hill Farm, 37W249 Dean St., St. Charles. This event is a monthly family-family experience in which scissors and jars will be provided. A small donation is required. For more information, visit healinggardensatstonehillfarm.com/events/2022/7/10/cut-your-own-summer-bouquet.

Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine in Geneva provides a space for families to paint pottery and spend quality time together. There are a variety of different events the business holds, such as a Paint Me a Story event on Wednesday, July 17, a Pajama Night on Saturday, July 27 and more. Pottery can be painted in the shop or even at home. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, closed on Thursday and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It is located at 1306 Commons Drive, Geneva. For more information, visit geneva.colormemine.com/.

Youth Kayak Fishing Experience

Kids entering grades sixth through 12th can enjoy a Kayak Fishing Experience from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Grunwald Forest Preserve, 02S035 Lorang Road, Elburn. Participants will use water crafts designed for anglers with the directions of a professional kayak fishing instructor from Chi-Yak Adventures. This experience costs $99, and advance registration is required. For more information, visit kaneforest.com/public-nature-programs?tab=57.

Storytime at Creek Bend Nature Center

From 10:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, A librarian from the St. Charles Public Library will be at the Creek Bend Nature Center for read-aloud stories, finger plays, songs and more. Depending on the weather, activities may be outdoors. Participants can also enjoy the exhibits inside the nature center, and a take-home craft will be given out. This event is free and no registration is required. The nature center is located at 37W700 Dean St., St. Charles. For more information, visit kaneforest.com/public-nature-programs?tab=57.

Primrose Farm

Primrose Farm, a facility of the St. Charles Park District, has a variety of events for families to experience. There is a 2.2-mile walking trail on the property, a farm stand open spring through fall from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, a goat event on Saturday, Aug. 10 and more. The farm is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The farm can host parties and/or events if requested. It is located at 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles. For more information, visit primrosefarm.org/.