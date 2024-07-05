Boys lacrosse: St. Charles East’s Ryan Wilko is the 2023-2024 Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year

ST. CHARLES – Ryan Wilko is a big fan of finding the back of the net by any means necessary for St. Charles East.

After finishing his sophomore year with 50 scores and 20 assists for the Saints, Wilko entered his junior season hoping to elevate his game and the team’s win total from the year before. But with numbers like that in his second high school season, opposing teams took notice and would usually set their focus on limiting the offensive threat with double coverage.

Wilko took notice too. And he was not afraid to share the wealth.

“They came pretty fast my sophomore year, so I had to get rid of the ball really quick. But now, even in my junior year, they come with the double right away, and usually that one more pass is wide open,” Wilko said. “Personally, I don’t think that goals mean anything more than the assists. If you can put a ball in the back of the net in any way, that’s a win for me.”

The junior finished his season with 60 goals and 36 assists, both career-highs, to bring his point total to 96 and to be named the DuKane Conference Player of the Year.

Considering his accolades, Wilko has also been named the 2024 Kane County Chronicle Boys Lacrosse Player of the Year.

“He’s definitely a special player, and he’s just so reliable,” St. Charles East coach Mike Black said. “He’s always been a goal scorer, but he did it this year at a higher clip. He’s started to understand the varsity level and how to take his skill set and apply it to be successful on the field.

“But I think the biggest thing that made him special this year, while the goals are huge, is the assists. When the opposing defenses keyed in on him, his role in a game would change and he would be able to find the groove in his own game.”

When Wilko started taking lacrosse seriously back in eighth grade, he said that his main focus was on trying to be the player that would shoot the ball whenever he got the chance. But after getting named a captain as a sophomore, which is something Wilko said everyone thought was impossible, his philosophy on the game switched.

“I kind of shifted more into that leadership role on the field and off the field sometimes too ... and I wanted to evolve with the game and go wherever people needed me. I wanted to be there and fill the role for them,” Wilko said.

Part of the reason for his statistical growth this season was thanks to a solid support cast surrounding him, especially from fellow attacker Chase Isacson. The sophomore, who played opposite Wilko due to being left-handed, usually found himself on the receiving end of Wilko’s assists on his way to 50 goals on the season.

“[Isacson] glued right into our offense,” Wilko said. “He does a lot of dodging, which not a lot of guys from behind would like to do, so he can get his own goals. He also can communicate a lot on the field, so he’s moving around a lot and catching that one more pass and finishing close.”

The attacking duo combined for 110 of St. Charles East’s 216 goals on the season, which mostly came from players in a loaded junior class. Black said that having players who aren’t selfish with the ball has been part of a big turnaround the Saints have had post-COVID.

“We all have those players that just shoot and score, but having a balanced offense has been much more effective,” Black said. “Having Ryan lead the attack and showing the younger players and developing players what makes a complete player shows how mature he is too. And with him and the rest of the juniors having a whole other year left, we can start moving on to more technical concepts to grow our team game.”

With Wilko and a majority of his teammates entering their final season of lacrosse next year, Wilko said that he has huge expectations for the team to come away with at least one shiny plaque next season.

“This is what me and Blake Skifstad have been talking about since our freshman year,” Wilko said. “We just want to win and push ourselves far into sectionals and win it, and maybe even go somewhat far in the state championship. We have a stacked group of guys next year, the chemistry will be flowing once again, and I’m super pumped for it.”

All-Area Team:

Easton Carriere, jr., defense, Kaneland; Daniel Connolly, sr., midfield, St. Charles North; Pierson Darling, sr., attack, Marmion; Ryan Fontana, so., goalie, Geneva; Dallas Hermann, jr., defense, St. Charles East; Chase Isacson, so., attack, St. Charles East; Adam Leatch, sr., attack, Kaneland; Jack Loughridge, sr., LSM, St. Charles North; Landon Miller, sr., defense, St. Charles East; Aidan McClure, so., defense, St. Charles North; Blake Skifstad, jr., midfield, St. Charles East; Aiden Tutt, sr., attack, Batavia; Ryan Wilko, jr., attack, St. Charles East; Garret Wills, jr., attack, Kaneland