Kane County lawmakers partner with Illinois Tollway on IPASS sticker event

The Illinois Tollway will begin offering sticker tags this year as it phases out hard-case transponders. (Photo provided by Illinois Tollway)

ST. CHARLES — In an effort to help motorists update their IPASS technology from plastic transponders to the new stickers, Kane County lawmakers are partnering with the Illinois Tollway to host a free event in St. Charles on July 10.

State Senator Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, and State Rep. Dan Ugaste, R-Geneva, will host an IPASS On Demand event from noon to 4 p.m. at their shared office located at 406 Surrey Woods Drive in St. Charles.

“Officials from the Illinois Tollway will be on hand to help people transfer over to the new sticker technology and ensure people can make the switch without disruption to their IPASS account activity,” DeWitte said in a news release. “Along with providing this service, the tollway officials can help people with questions they may have about their IPASS account and with ‘Pay by Plate’ issues.”

The new sticker tag can be used on Illinois tollways and E-Z Pass roadways in other states within 24 hours of activation. No deposit is required for the sticker, and the $10 deposit that was paid when a transponder was purchased will transfer to the new account once activated.

“I look forward to partnering with Senator DeWitte and the Illinois Tollway to provide this helpful service,” Ugaste said in the release. “These sticker tags will assist motorists with a more convenient and reliable travel experience.”

For more information about the free event, contact Paige Buente at pbuente@sgop.ilga.gov.