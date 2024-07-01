Workshop in Maple Park demonstrates hempcrete construction as sustainable building material

Participants in a two-day hands-on workshop June 20-21 at the Northern Illinois Hemp Hub in Maple Park are putting together the first batch of hempcrete to put into the structure. (Photo provided by Kifcure)

Almost 50 people attended a two-day hands-on workshop at the Northern Illinois Hemp Hub in Maple Park to demonstrate the use of hempcrete in building materials – the first such structure approved in the state.

Kelly and Jarett Burke own 160 acres where they have a bar, restaurant and equine boarding – as well as acreage of hemp – and plan to build out what they call the Hemp Hub, using hemp to create a type of concrete to use for the walls of homes or commercial buildings.

Their company is called Kifcure, which seeks to pioneer green development initiatives in construction by offering sustainable building material alternatives.

“Once completed, this will really showcase that consumers don’t have to sacrifice esthetics for performance and sustainability,” according to Kelly Burke’s email. “Industrial hemp is poised to revolutionize the construction industry, bringing significant benefits to communities in Illinois. This sustainable material offers a myriad of advantages that extend beyond its immediate use in building.”

The hemp was produced from 1.2 acres of the Burkes’ property. The lime used to process it also came from an Illinois company, she wrote.

“The use of hemp in construction materials, such as hempcrete, locks in carbon dioxide, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of buildings. " — Kelly Burke, co-owner of Kifcure

Hemp-based construction materials are sustainable and also high-performing, offering superior insulation, fire resistance and durability, according to her email.

Other benefits to using industrial hemp in construction is more job creation across the state, she wrote.

“From farming and processing to construction and research, this new industry will provide a robust economic boost and establish hemp as a lucrative cash crop in Illinois agriculture,” according to Burke’s email.

Hemp grows to maturity in a few months, making it a rapidly renewable resource without requiring decades of growing trees.

“Each acre of hemp can produce the same amount of paper as four acres of trees annually, highlighting its efficiency and sustainability,” Burke wrote.

Hemp also has environmental benefits, she wrote.

Because it grows so rapidly, it requires fewer chemicals for processing and cultivation.

It also has a positive impact on soil. And it improves water and air quality because it sequesters carbon dioxide. Sequestering carbon dioxide – CO2 – is the process of capturing and storing it from the atmosphere or industrial facilities and power plants so it does not contribute to global warming.

“Industrial hemp promotes a circular economy by providing carbon offsets in an industry notorious for its pollution,” Burke wrote. “The use of hemp in construction materials, such as hempcrete, locks in carbon dioxide, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of buildings. This aligns with global efforts to combat climate change and move towards sustainable development.”

Even Henry Ford had built a car out of hemp for structure materials and ran it on hemp fuel. That leads to today, where hemp products can transform construction and automotive industries, according to her email.

“By embracing industrial hemp, Illinois is not only fostering a new industry but also contributing to a more sustainable and prosperous future for all its residents,” Burke wrote.