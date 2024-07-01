Kane County Chronicle 2023-2024 Baseball All-Area team

St. Charles North’s Jackson Spring is congratulated after scoring a run during a Class 4A St. Charles North Sectional semifinal game against South Elgin in May 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Headlined by four selections from St. Charles North, including 2024 Kane County Chronicle Baseball Player of the Year Josh Caccia, here’s the 2024 Kane County Chronicle All-Area Baseball team.

Kaneland's Matthew Brunscheen (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Matthew Brunscheen, Kaneland, senior, shortstop/pitcher: At the plate, Brunscheen hit .330 with a home run, 21 RBIs and 24 runs scored. The all-Interstate 8 pick was 3-1 with a 2.21 ERA and a save on the mound.

St. Charles North's Mike Buono (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Mike Buono, St. Charles North, senior, catcher: The leader behind the plate for the North Stars, Buono led the team in on-base percentage (.524) and hit .323 with 14 doubles, two homers and 26 RBIs. Defensively, the all-DuKane Conference pick threw out 70% of base stealers, coach Todd Genke said.

St. Charles North's Josh Caccia (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Josh Caccia, St. Charles North, senior, pitcher: The DuKane Conference Pitcher of the Year and Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Associaton All-State selection finished the season a perfect 8-0 with a 1.05 ERA and 104 strikeouts over 73 innings. He allowed only 13 walks and held the opposition to a .164 batting average.

St. Francis' Joey Gainer (Photo Provided By St. Francis Coach Tom Ciombor)

Joey Gainer, St. Francis, junior, catcher: A first-team Chicago Catholic League selection, Gainer batted .383 with 41 hits, three homers and 28 RBIs.

Burlington Central's Brady Gilroy. Photo courtesy of Burlington Central athletics.

Brady Gilroy, Burlington Central, senior, shortstop/outfield/pitcher: The Northwest Herald Player of the Year, Gilroy finished the season batting .450 (.567 on-base percentage) with six doubles, five triples, three home runs and 21 RBIs. He scored 40 runs and was a perfect 17-for-17 on stolen bases. Gilroy went 5-2 on the mound with 47 strikeouts across 39 innings, recording a 1.62 ERA and three saves.

St. Charles East's Jake Greenspan (Photo Provided By St. Charles East Athletics)

Jake Greenspan, St. Charles East, senior, third base/shortstop: The lone all-DuKane Conference selection for the Saints, Greenspan batted .326 and recorded team highs in hits (29), doubles (8) and runs scored (23).

Kaneland's Jackson Kottmeyer (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Jackson Kottmeyer, Kaneland, senior, pitcher: The all-Interstate 8 selection went 6-2 with a 2.68 ERA while striking out 54 and walking 18 in 49⅔ innings.

Burlington Central's Michael Person (Joel Boenitz)

Michael Person, Burlington Central, senior, pitcher/shortstop: The ace and leadoff man for the Rockets, Person went 6-1 on the mound with a 1.49 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 72 innings. He hit .352 with 10 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 21 RBIs while scoring 39 runs.

St. Charles North's Colin Ryder (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Colin Ryder, St. Charles North, senior, first base: Ryder, an all-DuKane Conference selection, led the North Stars with a .402 batting average with eight doubles, two homers and a team-high 35 RBIs.

Geneva’s Roland Sorrentino (7) singles against Lake Park during a baseball game at Geneva High School on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Roland Sorrentino, Geneva, senior, third base: The all-DuKane Conference selection finished the season with a .368 batting average, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 30 RBIs, which were all second-best marks on the Vikings.

St. Charles North's Jackson Spring (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Jackson Spring, St. Charles North, senior, shortstop: The DuKane Conference Player of the Year and IHSBCA all-state honoree batted .400 (.520 on-base percentage) with 48 hits, nine doubles, three home runs and 24 RBIs. He scored 47 runs and stole 28 bases.

Geneva’s Nate Stempowski (3) rounds third against Yorkville during a baseball game at Yorkville High School on Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Nate Stempowski, Geneva, senior, shortstop: Stempowski led the Vikings in almost every offensive category, batting .435 (.527 on-base percentage) with 14 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 42 RBIs, 42 runs and 17 stolen bases.

Kaneland's Parker Violett (Photo Provided By Kaneland Athletics)

Parker Violett, Kaneland, senior, outfield: The all-state selection had a .394 batting average to go with seven home runs, 36 RBIs and 35 runs. He made only one error on the season and had five outfield assists.

Batavia’s Ryne Woods leads off from second base during a game at St. Charles North on Monday, April 15, 2024. (Sandy Bressner)

Ryne Woods, Batavia, senior, outfield: The leadoff batter for the Bulldogs, Woods hit .377 (.463 on-base percentage) with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs, 20 RBIs and 24 runs.

HONORABLE MENTION