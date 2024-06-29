Kane County Board member Gumz to serve on national judicial committee

For the first time – ever – Kane County will have a seat at the table for the National Association of Counties Judicial and Public Safety Steering Committee with the appointment of Board Member Michelle Gumz, D-Aurora.

Gumz already serves on the Kane County Judicial and Public Safety, Public Health and Legislative committees.

“I couldn’t be more honored to have been chosen to represent Kane County on the NACo Judicial and Public Safety Steering Committee,” Gumz said. “I know that with my experience in law enforcement and the work I do with the county already I have extensive things to offer and I’m extremely excited to bring things back to the county.”

The national association serves almost 40,000 county elected officials and 3.6 million county employees, according to a news release.

As a member of the national organization, Gumz will work with other county officials to address critical issues related to law enforcement, emergency management, fire services, corrections, courts, civil and criminal justice systems.

The sheriff’s and state’s attorney’s offices extended congratulations to Gumz on her appointment.

“Her exemplary professionalism and leadership in Kane County have resulted in the optimal utilization of our resources,” Undersheriff Amy Johnson said in a news release. “It is evident that there is untapped potential within our county, and she will undoubtedly continue to advocate for its realization.”

In a letter to the County Board, State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser wrote that the Judicial and Public Safety Committee “has a specific function of assisting our county with issues that directly affect the safety of our citizens.”

Kane County Board Member Michelle Gumz, D-Aurora, wears sparkly high tops everywhere. 'When I walk into the board room, people look at my feet.' For the first time, Kane County will have a proverbial seat at the table with Gumz's appointment to the National Association of Counties Judicial and Public Safety Steering Committee. (Photo provided by Michelle Gumz)

Gumz serving on the national level will also enhance public awareness of government and community engagement, Kane Comm Director Michelle Guthrie said in the release.

“It is imperative for others to acknowledge our valuable impact in Kane County, Illinois, and to effectively leverage our resources across different levels to work collaboratively towards a shared objective,” Guthrie said.

In a letter, Kane County Public Defender Rachele Conant wrote of Gumz’s support of the county’s specialty courts and of the graduates of those courts.

“Through her work on the Legislative Committee in Kane County, she makes it a priority to identify and prioritize any legislation that impacts not only the county as a whole, but each of the departments within the county,” according to Conant’s letter.

The next meeting – which will be Gumz’s first – will be July 9.

While her first meeting will be on Zoom, Gumz said she will attend the national conference in person in Tampa July 11-16.

“I don’t know if it was my sparkling personality or my sparkling shoes, but I will do good by Kane County,” Gumz said, referring to her trademark rhinestone high-tops. “When I walk into the board room, people look at my feet. I promise, I will do good by Kane County.”