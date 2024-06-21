Kane County sheriff to enforce drive sober campaign beginning Friday

This campaign is a collaboration between the Kane County Sheriff, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriffs’ departments (Shaw Local News Network)

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office will hold a ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ Independence Day campaign from Friday, June 21, to Monday, July 8.

Officers will work to keep impaired drivers off the road and ticket unbuckled motorists, according to a news release from the office.

“It’s a straightforward message: If you’re behind the wheel, stay sober,” Sheriff Ron Hain said in the release. “Don’t drink, use marijuana or consume any other impairing substances before or when driving. Our officers will be on duty around the clock, dedicated to enforcing traffic laws and most importantly, saving lives.”

This campaign is a collaboration between the Kane County Sheriff, Illinois State Police and more than 200 local police and sheriffs’ departments to enhance statewide enforcement during this period, according to the release.

To ensure a fun and safe holiday celebration, the Kane County Sheriff’s Office urges everyone to follow these tips: