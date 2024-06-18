Kane judge dismisses case against ex-Campton Hills Trustee Morgan

(Left to right) Campton Hills trustee candidates Nicolas Boatner and Janet Burson, village president candidate Barbara Wojnicki and trustee candidate Timothy Morgan celebrate early returns in the Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

The civil action against former Campton Hills trustee Timothy Morgan was dismissed, but it may be brought back if prosecutors decide to refile the case, according to a judge’s ruling.

Morgan had been elected trustee April 4, 2023, but Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser pursued charges against him as not being legally qualified to serve, as he had pleaded guilty to a felony drunken driving charge in Michigan in 2002.

His right to serve in elected office would have been restored in Michigan, but not in Illinois, according to prosecutors.

Rather than keep up an already long legal fight to keep his seat, Morgan resigned May 14.

Kane County Circuit Judge Kevin Busch ruled May 30 that both sides stipulated that Morgan “has tendered his unconditional resignation from office as a village trustee in Campton Hills ... and that office is now vacant,” court records show.

“The court entertains the defendant’s oral motion to dismiss this matter as moot, and the court grants said motion over the plaintiff’s objection,” according to Busch’s order. “This matter is dismissed without prejudice and each party to pay its own costs.”

A case dismissed without prejudice means it can be brought back to court.

In a text message at the time, Mosser wrote that, “We are researching to make sure it is binding. If it is binding, then the case would be moot and it would be dismissed.”

Mosser did not immediately respond to an email and text seeking comment.

The Campton Hills Village Board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for a special meeting in closed session to consider filling the vacancy.

Village President Barbara Wojnicki said the board will meet with each of three potential candidates.

The three candidates are: Thomas Williams, an accountant; Scott Priebe, owner and operator of St. Charles Garage; and Catharine Hight, senior director of human resources and guest services at Christ Community Church in St. Charles

When the board meets at the regular session following at 6:30 p.m., the agenda states Wojnicki will make the appointment, the board will approve and a new trustee will serve until May 2025.