Kane County Forest District looks to remove crayfish from waterways

The Kane County Forest Preserve is seeking volunteers to help find and collect rusty crayfish, an invasive species, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10. An invertebrate, the rusty crayfish is three to five inches long, has a grayish-green body and two distinctive fingerprint-like rusty spots on either side of the body just in front of the tail. (Illinois Department of Natural Resources)

The Forest Preserve District of Kane County will host its free “Rusty Rodeo,” from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 10, aimed at collecting, identifying and removing rusty crayfish from waterways.

Attendees can pick between two locations to participate:

North Aurora Island Park, located at 4 E. State St., North Aurora.

West side of the Fox River, near the Historic Piano Factory Pedestrian Bridge, along the Riverside Trail at Indian St., St. Charles.

Attendees should expect to get wet and wear closed-toe shoes and clothes that can get muddy, according to a news release from the forest district.

Some dip nets will be available to loan, but participants are encouraged to bring their own if possible, according to the release.

All crayfish caught during the event will be put to good use. They will serve as food for the animal ambassadors at the sponsoring-agencies’ nature centers, according to the release.

This event is co-sponsored by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County, St. Charles Park District, Fox Valley Park District, Friends of the Fox River, Center for Great Lakes Literacy and Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant, according to the release.

No registration is required.

For more information, visit kaneforest.com, email programs@kaneforest.com or call 630-444-3190.