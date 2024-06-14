Girls track and field: 2023-2024 Kane County Chronicle All-Area team

Batavia’s Madison Wilson fires of the blocks in the 3A 4x200 in May at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Headlined by Batavia’s three sprint relays, here is the Kane County Chronicle All-Area girls track and field team:

St. Charles East's Marley Andelman (Photo Provided By Bradley Kaplan)

Marley Andelman, St. Charles East, senior: Andelman finished out her high school career in a big way. The Texas Christian triathlon commit qualified for state in the 800 after qualifying in the 1,600 and 4x800 last season, and came away with sixth place at state after running a 2:14.15, which is a personal best and a school record.

Geneva's Reilly Day (Photo Provided By Peter Raak)

Reilly Day, Geneva, senior: After taking the 2023 season off, Day came back better than ever after qualifying for state in both the long and triple jumps. She finished with all-state honors in the triple jump after leaping 11.56 meters for seventh place. She also jumped a personal-best of 5.45 meters in the Hoffman Estates Sectional to qualify for the long jump, where she finished 17th at state.

Geneva's Alyssa Flotte (Photo Provided by Peter Raak)

Alyssa Flotte, Geneva, freshman: In her first high school season, Flotte burst onto the scene for Geneva, qualifying for state individually in the 100 and 300 hurdles and was also a part of the 4x100 relay that qualified. She also finished the season with two school records in the 100 (12.31) and 4x100 (49.09), both at the state meet.

Batavia's Avery Hacker (Photo provided by Justin Allison)

Avery Hacker, Batavia, freshman: Batavia’s newest distance phenom qualified for state in the 3,200 after becoming one of four freshmen across Illinois to break the 11-minute barrier in the event, running a 10:59.66 at the Lake Park Sectional. She also helped the 4x800 team qualify after running a 9:37.49. She ended the season with a 12th-place finish at state, which was the second fastest mark across freshmen in Class 3A.

St. Francis’ Erin Hinsdale reacts to her team’s time in the 2A 4x800 Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

Erin Hinsdale, St. Francis, freshman: Hinsdale led a very young and talented Spartan middle distance squad. She finished second in state in the Class 2A 800 after crossing the line in 2:14.83. She also was the anchor leg of the 4x800 team that broke the Class 2A state record.

Kaneland's Cora Heller (Photo Provided By Andrew Franklin)

Cora Heller, Kaneland, senior: Despite making the jump from 2A to 3A, Heller ended her high school career with an all-state medal around her neck. The senior jumped a personal-best 3.43 meters at the Hoffman Estates Sectional to qualify, and cleared 3.40 meters to earn ninth place at state.

St. Charles North's Tosin Oshin (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

Tosin Oshin, St. Charles North, senior: After just missing out on state in the shot put last season, Oshin finished 2024 with a throw of 11.92 meters at state to get all-state honors with a seventh-place finish.

Batavia's Abby Wirth (Photo Provided by Justin Allison)

Abby Wirth, Batavia, freshman: After spending the indoor season as a part of the junior varsity team, Wirth jumped onto the triple jump scene in outdoors. She was the only freshman to qualify for the state meet and finished the year with a personal-best jump of 11.17 meters, which was good enough for 13th at state and the top mark among all freshmen in Illinois.

Rosary's Vivian Wyller (Photo Provided By Vic Mead)

Vivian Wyller, Rosary, senior: Rosary’s top distance runner ended her high school running career with two all-state medals around her neck. She finished in fifth in the Class 2A 1,600 in a personal-best time of 5:09.08 and also was a part of the 4x800 team that finished ninth in 9:44.58.

RELAYS:

From left to right, Batavia's Madison Wilson, Izzy Taylor, Mariah Wilson and Elizabeth Wende (Photo Provided By Justin Allison)

Batavia’s 4x100 and 4x200 relay: The quartet of Izzy Taylor, Elizabeth Wende, Mariah Wilson and Madison Wilson finished the season with two new school records in both events. The 4x100 ran a 47.41 in the state prelims before earning a sixth-place finish in the finals for all-state, and the 4x200 ran their best time of 1:40.70 in the preliminary rounds before earning all-state honors with an eighth-place finish in the finals.

Batavia 4x400 relay: The relay team of Taylor, Wende, Leah Zimberoff and Kate Solano ran a 3:55.95 in the state preliminary round, which is the second fastest time in school history, before finishing eighth in the finals to earn all-state honors.

St. Francis’ Margaret Andrzekewski starts her leg of the race in the 2A 4x800 Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston. (Alex T. Paschal)

St. Francis 4x800 relay: The team of Hinsdale, Allie Sheldon, Elena Mamminga and Margaret Andrzejewski came away from the state meet with a new Class 2A state record in the event after finishing in 9:12.80.

From left to right, St. Charles North's Gwen Hobson, Reese Thomas, Julia Rodney and Reagan Sipla (Photo Provided By St. Charles North Athletics)

St. Charles North 4x800 relay: The team of Julia Rodney, Reagan Sipla, Reese Thomas and Gwen Hobson took home all-state honors in the event after taking ninth in the Class 3A state finals. They recorded their best time of the season in the preliminary round, finishing in 9:23.99.