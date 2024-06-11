Geneva City Hall raises Pride Flag for June

The Pride Flag, located just below the city flag, was raised in Geneva June 5 for the third year in a row. Mayor Kevin Burns declared June to be Pride Month in a proclamation. (Photo provided by City of Geneva)

With a crowd in attendance, Geneva raised the Pride Flag, recognizing June as Pride Month for the third year.

Mayor Kevin Burns issued a proclamation June 3, approved by the City Council, declaring June as Pride Month recognizing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex and asexual people.

The proclamation also states that so declaring Pride Month, it honors their history, liberation movement and is in support of “all citizens to experience equality and freedom from discrimination.”

The flag was raised in a ceremony in front of City Hall on June 5.

“The rainbow flag is widely recognized as a symbol of pride, inclusion and support for social movements that advocate for LGBTQIA+ people in society,” according to the proclamation. “The City of Geneva is committed to supporting visibility, dignity and equality for LGBTQIA+ people in our diverse community.”

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns (center left) stands with a crowd of supporters June 5, 2024 for the raising of the Pride Flag, in accordance with declaring June as Pride Month in Geneva. (Photo provided by City of Geneva)

Burns said raising the flag advances the city’s strategic vision “of always striving to become a more inclusive, accepting, respectful and dignified community where everyone is welcome, the simple act of raising the Pride Flag on the east lawn of City Hall demonstrates our fidelity to the spirit of belonging.”

“The mission (is) of togetherness and the essense of equity,” Burns said.

The proclamation also states that the nation was founded on the principle that every person has infinite dignity and worth and the city “calls upon the people of his municipality to embrace this principle and work to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists.”