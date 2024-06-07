St. Charles Public Library to host Wind & Steel duo for final Sunday concert

The St. Charles Public Library will conclude its 2023-2024 Sunday Concert Series with a special performance by Wind & Steel at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, in the Carnegie Community Room.
Wind & Steel features flutist Kristin Paxinos and guitarist Ben Westfall, who have been performing together since 2008. With their unique blend of contemporary and classical styles, Wind & Steel will present an innovative and eclectic collection of music, according to a news release from the library.
The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. Sixth Ave. in St. Charles.
For more information, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076.