Get rid of used oil at drop off event in Yorkville

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation Districts will host their annual Used Oil Drop Off on Saturday, June 15, 2024 (Sh'aw Local News Network file photo)

The Kendall County Soil & Water Conservation Districts will host their annual used oil drop off from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, at the USDA Yorkville office, located at 7775 State Route 47, Yorkville.

During the drop off, the operation will be accepting used oil, antifreeze and oil filters. Please note, you will need to take the containers that you used to transport your used oil with you as we are unable to accept these containers.

This is a free event to the public; however, donations are appreciated.